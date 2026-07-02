The Theft of the Caravaggio Lands North American Digital Release

The Theft of the Caravaggio by Joshua Cassar Gaspar

VALLETTA: Maltese director Joshua Cassar Gaspar’s directorial debut, The Theft of the Caravaggio, is heading to North America. Following its acquisition by a US distributor, the film will launch on major digital platforms, including Apple TV and Amazon.

Shot on 35mm film in Malta, the thriller follows a cathedral caretaker who awakens to find a priceless Caravaggio masterpiece stolen on his watch.

Produced by Valletta Pictures, the film features Maltese cast Paul Kissaun, Elektra Anastasi, Peter Galea and Narcy Calamatt, alongside British actor Robert Grose.

After a successful global festival run, including stops at the Toronto IFF Industry, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, the film will conclude its tour at the Wyoming IFF and Toronto’s Lavazza IncluCity Festival before kicking off its North American and subsequent European releases.

The Theft of the Caravaggio had its world premiere at home, in the main competition of the 3rd Mediterrane Film Festival 2025.