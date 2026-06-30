FNE at Mediterrane Film Festival 2026: Golden Bee Awards Gala

VALLETTA: The Christophers by director Steven Soderbergh won Best Feature Film and Best Screenwriting in the Big Screen Competition of the 4th Mediterrane Film Festival , while Layla Bouzid’s In a Whisper won the main prize for Best Mediterranean Film.

The festival’s Special Awards honoured British comedy legend John Cleese with the Film Icon Award, while Andy Harries OBE received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contribution to cinema and television. The Rising Star Award was bestowed upon actress and singer-songwriter Dove Cameron, and Vincent Pace was presented with the Entrepreneur in Film Award.

The festival continued its tradition of staging the closing ceremony in stunning surroundings with a breathtaking setting at the famous water tanks of Malta Film Studios. The black tie event was staged on a specially constructed platform built around the tanks against the backdrop of the Mediterranean sea, a setting that showcased Malta’s film locations and heritage.

The water tanks have been used in many international productions and they have become a symbol of Malta as a filmmaking location. The ceremony wasn’t just an awards announcement. There were performances by a floating pianist, and by Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja. Adding to the spectacle was water choreography and fireworks. And the Malta crowd turned out dressed in gowns that was a fashion show all by itself.

The event succeeded in its goal of attracting top location managers, big budget film and TV producers and famous directors from the industry. Throughout the week long Mediterrane Film Festival they were treated to a series of tours and events that included a party on a floating artificial island, wine tasting and visits to locations that showed off Malta as a filmmaking destination. And rolling out the Maltese hospitality apparently worked as the crowd could be heard murmuring that they couldn’t wait to come back.

In an expanded public screening programme, which increased from three to five strands in 2026, the Festival showcased more than 35 films from some 20 countries, including eight films in its newly launched Big Screen Competition, eight in a uniquely focused Mediterrane Competition, and a host of additional Out of Competition films presented under the banner of New World Cinema. Five new films also competed in its environment-themed Mare Nostrum section.

Under the 2026 theme Beyond Together, a concept designed by the Malta Film Commission to position Malta as the definitive bridge between the Mediterranean’s creative heritage and the future of global storytelling, this year’s Festival also brought together a host of pioneering and expert voices in international filmmaking, for its in-depth industry masterclasses and panel events programme.

The festival took place in Valletta 22 – 28 June 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Big Screen Competition:

Best Feature Film:

The Christophers (UK)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Best Screenwriting:

Ed Solomon for The Christophers (UK)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Best Performance:

Haley Bennett in Virginia Woolf’s Night and Day (UK, Germany, USA)

Directed by Tina Gharavi

Best Original Score:

Danny Elfman for Dead Man’s Wire (USA)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

People’s Choice Award:

Beast of War (Australia)

Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner

Mediterrane Competition:

Best Mediterranean Film:

In a Whisper (France, Tunisia)

Directed by Layla Bouzid

Special Jury Award:

Eya Bouteraa in In a Whisper (France, Tunisia)

Directed by Layla Bouzid

Mare Nostrum Competition:

People’s Choice Award:

All Rivers Spill Their Stories to the Sea (UK)

Directed by Jeanie Finlay

Special Awards:

The Icon Award:

John Cleese

Lifetime Achievement:

Andy Harries

Rising Star:

Dove Cameron

Entrepreneur in Film:

Vincent Pace