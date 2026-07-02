Malta Takes Center Stage as Enola Holmes 3 Premieres on Netflix

VALLETTA: The hit franchise Holmes 3, directed by Philip Barantini, which was shot in Malta benefiting from the cash rebate, premiered on Netflix on 1 July 2026.

The production serves as a massive showcase for the island, blending Hollywood talent with Malta's robust filming infrastructure and rich historical backdrops.

To manage the massive scale of the Victorian-era period piece, Netflix partnered with Malta-based Valletta Pictures, who handled local production services, casting for Maltese talent, and logistical coordination.

The production was incentivised by the Malta Film Commission’s 40% cash rebate.

The mystery film was shot in Shepperton Studios, England, and on Maltese locations including the Mdina Cathedral, Villa Bologna, Fort Ricasoli and Fort Manoel, as well as Valletta.

Principal photography in Malta took place in 2025.