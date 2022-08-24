FESTIVALS: Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival 2022 Puts Spotlight on Films from the Region

Twelve films from the region are competing in the Feature Film Competition, 25 titles are in the Documentary Competition and eight titles in the Student Film Competition.
The two sidebar sections screen European films out of competition and also films from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, an initiative launched by the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro) in 2021.
In addition to the film programme, the 2022 edition is paying special attention to educational content, with the aim of developing a new audience, as well as promoting the importance of cinematography, according to a press release by the Film Centre of Montenegro.
The 35th edition of the festival which wraps on 28 August 2022 is held under the slogan "We are children of film".
The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest, and it takes place under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.
LINEUP – FEATURE FILMS:
The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
Directed by Dušan Kasalica
Produced by Meander Film
Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia
Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
Directed by Miloš Pušić
Produced by Altertise
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia
Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Dominik Mencej
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Antitalent, Sense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-Act, Film Center Serbia, the Film Fund Sarajevo
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
Directed by Darijan Pejovski
Lensed by Dejan Dimevski
Produced by Skopje Film Studio
Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonian Film Agency
Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
Produced by Antitalent Produkcija, RT Features, Sikelia Productions
Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Television (HRT), the Slovenian Radiotelevision
After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Bakrač
Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film
Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe
Labour Day / Praznik Rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Pjer Žalica
Produced by Forum Association
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš Čelik, Aba Film, Artikulacija
Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television
As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
Lensed by Miloš Jačimović
Produced by Eclectica Croatia
Coproduced by Sense Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia
Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina
The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by KinoElektron
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre