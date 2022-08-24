24-08-2022

FESTIVALS: Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival 2022 Puts Spotlight on Films from the Region

    PODGORICA: The 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival, which started on 22 August 2022, focuses on films from the region. The festival organises competitions for feature, documentary and student films.

    Twelve films from the region are competing in the Feature Film Competition, 25 titles are in the Documentary Competition and eight titles in the Student Film Competition.

    The two sidebar sections screen European films out of competition and also films from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, an initiative launched by the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro) in 2021.

    In addition to the film programme, the 2022 edition is paying special attention to educational content, with the aim of developing a new audience, as well as promoting the importance of cinematography, according to a press release by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

    The 35th edition of the festival which wraps on 28 August 2022 is held under the slogan "We are children of film".

    The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest, and it takes place under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

    LINEUP – FEATURE FILMS:

    The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Dušan Kasalica
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia

    Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)
    Directed by Miloš Pušić
    Produced by Altertise
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia

    Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Dominik Mencej
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by AntitalentSense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-ActFilm Center Serbia, the Film Fund Sarajevo

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Darijan Pejovski
    Lensed by Dejan Dimevski
    Produced by Skopje Film Studio 
    Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonian Film Agency 

    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
    Produced by Antitalent Produkcija, RT Features, Sikelia Productions
    Coproduced by Spiritus MovensSPOK FilmsStaragara
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Television (HRT), the Slovenian Radiotelevision

    After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film
    Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche ProductionsMaxima Film, Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Labour Day / Praznik Rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Pjer Žalica
    Produced by Forum Association
    Coproduced by Propeler FilmSisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš ČelikAba FilmArtikulacija
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton SarajevoEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television

    As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania) 
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Lensed by Miloš Jačimović
    Produced by Eclectica Croatia
    Coproduced by Sense Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual FundFilm Center Serbia

    Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
    Produced by Isstra Creative Factory
    Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio
    Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

    The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by KinoElektron
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

