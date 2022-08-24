FESTIVALS: Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival 2022 Puts Spotlight on Films from the Region

PODGORICA: The 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival , which started on 22 August 2022, focuses on films from the region. The festival organises competitions for feature, documentary and student films.

Twelve films from the region are competing in the Feature Film Competition, 25 titles are in the Documentary Competition and eight titles in the Student Film Competition.

The two sidebar sections screen European films out of competition and also films from the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, an initiative launched by the Sarajevo Film Festival (Bosnia and Herzegovina), the Zagreb Film Festival (Croatia), the Auteur Film Festival (Serbia) and Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (Montenegro) in 2021.

In addition to the film programme, the 2022 edition is paying special attention to educational content, with the aim of developing a new audience, as well as promoting the importance of cinematography, according to a press release by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The 35th edition of the festival which wraps on 28 August 2022 is held under the slogan "We are children of film".

The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest, and it takes place under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

LINEUP – FEATURE FILMS:

The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Dušan Kasalica

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia

Working Class Heroes / Heroji radničke klase (Serbia)

Directed by Miloš Pušić

Produced by Altertise

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, Film Center Serbia

Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Dominik Mencej

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent, Sense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-Act, Film Center Serbia, the Film Fund Sarajevo

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Mimi (North Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Darijan Pejovski

Lensed by Dejan Dimevski

Produced by Skopje Film Studio

Coproduced by Maxima film, Giggling Goat Production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonian Film Agency

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, USA, Slovenia)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Produced by Antitalent Produkcija, RT Features, Sikelia Productions

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Television (HRT), the Slovenian Radiotelevision

After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film

Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Labour Day / Praznik Rada (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Pjer Žalica

Produced by Forum Association

Coproduced by Propeler Film, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Backroom Production, Baš Čelik, Aba Film, Artikulacija

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Radio Television

As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Lensed by Miloš Jačimović

Produced by Eclectica Croatia

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia

Vera Dreams of the Sea / Vera andrron detin (Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Produced by Isstra Creative Factory

Coproduced by Dream Factory, Papadhimitri Production, Ikone Studio

Supported by the CCK (Cinematographic Center of Kosovo), the Film Agency of North Macedonia, CCK (National Cinematographic Center), the Municipality of Prishtina

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by KinoElektron

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre