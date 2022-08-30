FESTIVALS: The Uncle Wins 2022 Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival

PODGORICA: The Croatian/Serbian coproduction The Uncle directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić was awarded the Golden Mimosa Grand Prix at the 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (22 – 28 August 2022). This year, the largest film festival in Montenegro focused on films from the region.

The Uncle was also awarded for Best Actor (Predrag Miki Manojlović) and it also received the "Zoran Živković" Special Award.

The Golden Mimosa for Best Director went to Sonja Tarokić for the Croatian/French coproduction The Staffroom / Zbornica. The same film received the Best Actress Award ex-aequo for Marina Redžepović and Nives Ivanković.

More than 120 screenings were held at five locations within the five main sections and accompanying programmes of this edition.

The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

WINNERS:

Golden Mimosa Grand Prix:

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

Produced by Eclectica Croatia

Coproduced by Sense Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Fund, Film Center Serbia

Golden Mimosa for Best Director:

Sonja Tarokić for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by KinoElektron

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Mimosa for Best Script:

Tanja Šljivar and Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Golden Mimosa for Best Actress (ex-aequo):

Marina Redžepović for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

and

Nives Ivanković for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Golden Mimosa for Best Actor:

Predrag Miki Manojlović for The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

"Zoran Živković" Special Award:

The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

"Živko Nikolić" Award for Special Contribution to Film Expression:

Jelena Stanković for the cinematography of As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Special Recognition of the Jury:

Director Ivan Bakrač for After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film

Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche Productions, Maxima Film, Arizona Productions

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Golden Mimosa for Best Documentary:

Adapted / Prilagodeni (Serbia)

Directed by Dejan Petrović

Special Award for a Documentary:

Nest (Denmark, Iceland)

Directed by Hlynur Palmason

Golden Mimosa for Best Student Film:

Summer Planning / Planuri de vacanță (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Mironescu