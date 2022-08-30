30-08-2022

FESTIVALS: The Uncle Wins 2022 Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival

    PODGORICA: The Croatian/Serbian coproduction The Uncle directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić was awarded the Golden Mimosa Grand Prix at the 35th edition of the Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (22 – 28 August 2022). This year, the largest film festival in Montenegro focused on films from the region.

    The Uncle was also awarded for Best Actor (Predrag Miki Manojlović) and it also received the "Zoran Živković" Special Award.

    The Golden Mimosa for Best Director went to Sonja Tarokić for the Croatian/French coproduction The Staffroom / Zbornica. The same film received the Best Actress Award ex-aequo for Marina Redžepović and Nives Ivanković.

    More than 120 screenings were held at five locations within the five main sections and accompanying programmes of this edition.

    The Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival is organised by Herceg-fest under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

    WINNERS:

    Golden Mimosa Grand Prix:
    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić
    Produced by Eclectica Croatia
    Coproduced by Sense Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual FundFilm Center Serbia

    Golden Mimosa for Best Director:
    Sonja Tarokić for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by KinoElektron
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Mimosa for Best Script:
    Tanja Šljivar and Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Golden Mimosa for Best Actress (ex-aequo):
    Marina Redžepović for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić
    and
    Nives Ivanković for The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Sonja Tarokić

    Golden Mimosa for Best Actor:
    Predrag Miki Manojlović for The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

    "Zoran Živković" Special Award:
    The Uncle / Stric (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by David Kapac, Andrija Mardešić

    "Živko Nikolić" Award for Special Contribution to Film Expression:
    Jelena Stanković for the cinematography of As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania) 
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

    Special Recognition of the Jury:
    Director Ivan Bakrač for After the Winter / Poslije zime (Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Artikulacija Film, ABHO Film
    Coproduced by Akcija Film, Biberche ProductionsMaxima Film, Arizona Productions
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Montenegro, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Golden Mimosa for Best Documentary:
    Adapted / Prilagodeni (Serbia)
    Directed by Dejan Petrović

    Special Award for a Documentary:
    Nest (Denmark, Iceland)
    Directed by Hlynur Palmason

    Golden Mimosa for Best Student Film:
    Summer Planning / Planuri de vacanță (Romania)
    Directed by Alexandru Mironescu

