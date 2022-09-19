FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Montenegro Selects The Elegy of Laurel as Oscar Candidate

PODGORICA: Dušan Kasalica’s debut feature The Elegy of Laurel has been selected as Montenegro’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro and Serbia.

The script written by Kasalica follows Filip, a sophisticated history professor, who goes on vacation with his wife. Their ideal marriage is over. Escape from problems leads him to a deep forest, where he meets his mother and falls in love with a girl that once was a snake.

The main actors are Frano Lasić, Savina Geršak, Draginja Voganjac, Nikolina Bogdanović and Lidija Kordić.

The film was produced by Meander Film and coproduced by Non-Aligned Films. It was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia.

The project was developed within the framework of Script Station platforms during the Berlinale and CineLink in Sarajevo.

The Elegy of Laurel had its world premiere in the Competition Programme - Feature Film of the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival 2021.