PRODUCTION: Amerissa Basta’s Coproduction Life in a Beat Enters Postproduction

PODGORICA: Amerissa Basta’s debut feature Life in a Beat has wrapped shooting in Athens, Greece. The film is a coproduction between Greece, North Macedonia, Cyprus and Montenegro.

The script written by Amerissa Basta together with Dimitris Nakos follows 20-year Lena, who lives with her family in Athens and whose plans of moving out and living on her own are challenged when she finds out she is pregnant at the same time as she gets fired from her workplace.

“Life in a Beat is a rough and at the same time emotional story about a young girl who is a fighter and who is surrounded by immature people”, reads a press release from the Film Centre of Montenegro, which supported the project with a minority coproduction grant in 2023.

The film is produced by Soul Productions from Greece in coproduction with Krug Film Production from North Macedonia, Breaking Wave Production LTD from Cyprus, Videa Production from Montenegro and Authorwave from Greece.

The Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Ert SA supported the project.

The main role is played by Elina Tsorbaci, surrounded by Greek and Albanian actors.

The film was shot during five weeks in Athens from August to September 2023.

The postproduction is due to wrap in April 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Soul Productions (Greece)

Coproducers:

Krug Film Production (North Macedonia)

Breaking Wave Production LTD (Cyprus)

Videa Production (Montenegro)

Authorwave (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Amerissa Basta

Scriptwriters: Amerissa Basta, Dimitris Nakos

Main cast: Elina Tsorbaci