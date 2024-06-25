25-06-2024

    Circle Women Doc Accelerator 2024 Announces Selected Projects credit: CIRCLE

    NOVI SAD: Ten projects have been selected for the 7th edition of the Circle Women Doc Accelerator training programme for women-identifying filmmakers. The selection includes documentaries from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Norway, Spain, Senegal, Taiwan, Germany, India, Iran, Jordan and China.

    The programme will start in July 2024 in Greece, in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, in September it will move to Serbia, and it will wrap up in January 2025 at Trieste’s When East Meets West.

    CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator is organised by Wake Up Films under the patronage of Eurimages and it is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA. It is supported by: When East Meets West Co-pro Forum, Cannes Docs - Marché du Film, Film Centre of Montenegro, International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), Documentary Association of Europe (DAE), Cineuropa, Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival - Agora Docs, European Women's Audiovisual Network (EWA), Cineuropa, Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) Foundation, EFM Toolbox Programmes (European Film Market), FestivalScope Pro, EURODOC, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, City of Novi Sad, CED - MEDIA Office Croatia, CED - MEDIA Office Slovenia, Motovila, and IDM Südtirol Alto Adige.

    Selected Projects:

    Amazonas (Spain)
    Directed by Clara Lopez Rubio

    The White Waters (Taiwan)
    Directed by Flora Linghwa Huang

    Letters from Home (China)
    Directed by Xin Fang

    Somewhere Over the Rainbow (India)
    Directed by Koval Bathia

    The Warriors & The Swan (Norway)
    Directed by Åsne Høgetvei

    Al Bayt (Germany)
    Directed by Francesca Bertin

    A Letter to My Children (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ines Tanović

    Maty or The Real Life (Senegal)
    Directed by Fagamou Ndiaye

    Portrait of A (Jordan)
    Directed by Rand Beiruty

    Hope Against Hope (Iran)
    Directed by Mina Keshavarz

