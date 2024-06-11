PRODUCTION: Montenegrin Director Bojan Stijović Shoots Brothers

PODGORICA: The shooting for the Montenegrin/Serbian coproduction Brothers / Crna truba (working title) directed by Bojan Stijović is taking place in the village of Grahovo, Montenegro, throughout June 2024. The Film Centre of Montenegro and Film Center Serbia are supporting the project.

After 10 years of living abroad, the famous writer Maksim Grahovac returns to his birthplace, the Montenegrin village of Grahovo, with the intention of visiting his brother and agreeing on the estate that they inherited. Maxim and Niko have not been in contact for a very long time and their relationship has become extremely distant and cold over time. On the way to Grahovo, Maksim accidentally hits a man with his car. Frightened and in a state of shock, Maksim runs away from the scene of the accident. Faced with the fact that he cannot solve the problem in which he finds himself, Maksim confides in Nik and asks him for help to go to the scene of the accident together and find out what happened, reads a press release from the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The cast includes Momčilo Otašević, Marko Janketić, Milica Janevska, Srđan Grahovac, Gorana Dragašević, Ratka Mugoša and Strahinja Bubanja.

Veliša Popović is producing through Montenegro’s Cut-Up d.o.o. in coproduction with Vladan Anđelković through Serbia’s Pelicula Production.

While in the development phase, the project participated in MIDPOINT Feature Launch in 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cut-Up d.o.o. (Montenegro)

Coproducer:

Pelicula Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Bojan Stijović

Screenwriter Stefan Bošković

DoP: Dušan Grubin

Production designer: Dijana Vučinić

Costume designer: Lina Leković

Sound recordist: Bojan Palikuća

Make-up artist: Vesna Bijelić

Cast: Momčilo Otašević, Marko Janketić, Milica Janevska, Srđan Grahovac, Gorana Dragašević, Ratka Mugoša, Strahinja Bubanja