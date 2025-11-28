PRODUCTION: Nina Tratnik Enters Postproduction with First All-Women Feature Film in Montenegro

PODGORICA: Slovenian director Nina Tratnik has wrapped shooting on her debut feature Fires / Pozari on 14 November 2025. The producer and coproducers of this Montenegrin/Albanian/Serbian coproduction are all women, starting with Bojana Radulović of Montenegrin Code Blue Production.

Torn between her forbidden desires and the unsettling attraction she feels toward her handball coach, a man who skillfully charms her entire family, 18-year-old Ana finds herself suffocating during one scorching summer. As her father’s need for control intensifies, her mother retreats into silence, and her grandmother approaches her final days, Ana is pushed to her breaking point. In the heat of it all, she must choose what in her life will burn, and what she will allow to survive.

Jovana Bojović penned the script, and the main cast consists of Janja Ćetković, Aleksandar Gavranić, Maja Stojanović, and Olivera Vuković.

“When growing up begins to suffocate you, sometimes the only escape is to let everything burn and start anew. The film explores the turbulent coming-of-age of a contemporary teenage girl caught between patriarchal pressures, the looming threat of wildfires, and her own fierce longing for truth. It’s a story about the courage it takes to confront what destroys us, and what we must destroy to survive,” producer Jovana Bojović told FNE.

Bojana Radulović is producing through Montenegrin Code Blue Production in coproduction with Sabina Kodra through Era Film Production (Albania), and Nevena Savić and Ivica Vidanović through Serbia’s Cinnamon and Cinnerent, respectively.

“The budget is 455,000 EUR, of which 345,000 EUR is already secured”, Jovana Bojović added.

The Film Centre of Montenegro, the Albanian National Cinematography Center, the Secretariat for Culture and Sports of the Capital City of Podgorica, and the Tourist Organisation of Podgorica are backing the project.

Fires was developed at the European workshop EAVE - European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs, and showcased at the Brussels Co-production Forum within the Brussels Film Festival, as well as cocoPITCH within FilmFestival Cottbus.

It was also presented at the Montenegro Film Rendezvous, the industry programme put up by the Montenegro Film Festival together with the Film Centre of Montenegro, as well as through the European Film Promotion - Producers on the Move programme at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

“As Fires is the first all-women fiction feature film in Montenegro, that is probably its main challenge,” producer Jovana Bojović also said.

The film was shot throughout 19 shooting days from 24 October to 14 November 2025, and is supposed to be finished by July 2026.

The premiere, sales agent and local distributor are to be confirmed.

Nina Tratnik is a Slovenian director and multidisciplinary creative working across film, theatre, scenography, and production design. She studied Theatre Directing and Drama at the University of Belgrade, and later pursued Cultural Studies at the University of Ljubljana. She has years of experience as first assistant and also in scenography and production design.

Production Information:

Producer:

Code Blue Production (Montenegro)

Boyana Radulovic: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Era Film Production (Albania)

Cinnamon (Serbia)

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Nina Tratnik

Scriptwriter: Jovana Bojović

DoP: Dusan Grubin

Editor: TBC

Production designer: Ognjen Smolović

Costume designer: Emir Turkeshi

Cast: Janja Ćetković, Aleksandar Gavranić, Maja Stojanović, Olivera Vuković, and Lazar Đurđević, Milica Borilović, Milo Perović, Jelena Baćović