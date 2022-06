WARSAW: The Polish Film Institute supported 10 new feature film productions with 6,426,987 EUR / 29,887,500 PLN. Among them are new films from Roman Polański, Jan P. Matuszyński and Adrian Panek.

The biggest grant of 1,075,323 EUR / 5 m PLN went to Droga do domu directed by Ewa Stankiewicz and produced by Filmmedia.



This is the first session of funding in 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.