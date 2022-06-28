PRODUCTION: Karolina Bielawska in Production with Violetta Villas Biopic

WARSAW: After five years in development, director Karolina Bielawska moves into production with her debut feature, a biopic inspired by the life of iconic Polish singer Violetta Villas. The working title is Violetta and the Woodpecker.

Karolina Bielawska wanted to make a film about Violetta Villas (1938 - 2011) since 2016, but had to wait for the approval of the family, who collaborated on the script. The film was initially planned to be produced by Munk Studio, but as the project grew and reconstructions of Poland in the 50s and 60s raised the budget up to 3.2 m EUR / 15 m PLN, the film surpassed the debut format and Munk Studio stepped back.

Currently the film is produced by Lava Films with the support of the Polish Film Institute. The casting and development process has been launched anew, with trial shoot taking place in June 2022 in Warsaw and the actual production starting in the autumn of 2022.

The script co-written by Bielawska and Małgorzata Gospodarek will showcase the life of Violetta Villas from the perspective of her son. The artist's story "is too interesting and universal to make it shallow, to tell only about her clothes and romances," commented the director Karolina Bielawska.

It has not yet been announced who will play the lead and the director only said that it will be a musical actress. The rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

The premiere of the film is planned for 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Lava Films (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Karolina Bielawska

Screenwriters: Karolina Bielawska, Małgorzata Gospodarek