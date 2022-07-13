FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

In accordance with the regulations of the 47th PFF, the selection of films for the Main Competition was made by the Artistic Director of the Festival Tomasz Kolankiewicz and the Selection Team appointed by him (and consisting of film expert Paulina Kwiatkowska, film critic Adriana Prodeus and film director Janusz Zaorski), as well as the Organising Committee.
Main Competition Lineup:
Apokawixa (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery
Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Leszek Dawid
Produced by East Studio
Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
Filip (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Produced by TVP
Coproduced by Akson Studio
Fools / Głupcy (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski
Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
Coproduced by MicroFilm, Achtung Panda!
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission
Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)
Directed by Marta Minorowicz
Produced by IKH Pictures Production
Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio, Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
Infinite Storm (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska
Produced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka
Coproduced by Maven
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Woman On The Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Eurimages
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Arte, Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France
Orlęta. Grodno ‘39 (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Produced by WFDiF
Coproduced by TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Bławut
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
Produced by WFDiF
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
Backwards / Śubuk (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Lusiński
Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission
Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
Directed by Anna Maliszewska
Produced by Metro Films
Coproduced by Family Production Studio, Podkarpackie Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the State Film Agency of Ukraine
The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced Canal+, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)
Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Studio Metrage
Coproduced by Canal+
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office