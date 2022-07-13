13-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

By
    FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup credit: Gdynia Film Festival

    GDYNIA: Sixteen films have been selected for the Main Competition of the 47th Polish Film Festival and will compete for Golden and Silver Lions. Among them are three debuts and two second films. The festival will be held 12-17 September 2022.

    In accordance with the regulations of the 47th PFF, the selection of films for the Main Competition was made by the Artistic Director of the Festival Tomasz Kolankiewicz and the Selection Team appointed by him (and consisting of film expert Paulina Kwiatkowska, film critic Adriana Prodeus and film director Janusz Zaorski), as well as the Organising Committee.

    Main Competition Lineup:

    Apokawixa (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

    Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Leszek Dawid
    Produced by East Studio
    Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Filip (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński
    Produced by TVP
    Coproduced by Akson Studio

    Fools / Głupcy (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski
    Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
    Coproduced by MicroFilm, Achtung Panda!
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission

    Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)
    Directed by Marta Minorowicz
    Produced by IKH Pictures Production
    Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio, Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Infinite Storm (Poland)
    Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska
    Produced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka
    Coproduced by Maven
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    EO / IO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Woman On The Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Eurimages
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Arte, Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

    Orlęta. Grodno ‘39 (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
    Produced by WFDiF
    Coproduced by TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Bławut
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)
    Directed by Beata Dzianowicz
    Produced by WFDiF
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Backwards / Śubuk (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Lusiński
    Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

    Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anna Maliszewska
    Produced by Metro Films
    Coproduced by Family Production Studio, Podkarpackie Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the State Film Agency of Ukraine

    The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)
    Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska
    Produced by Madants
    Coproduced Canal+, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

    Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Studio Metrage
    Coproduced by Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Polish Days 2022 Announces Selection