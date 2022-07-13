FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2022 Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: Sixteen films have been selected for the Main Competition of the 47th Polish Film Festival and will compete for Golden and Silver Lions. Among them are three debuts and two second films. The festival will be held 12-17 September 2022.

In accordance with the regulations of the 47th PFF, the selection of films for the Main Competition was made by the Artistic Director of the Festival Tomasz Kolankiewicz and the Selection Team appointed by him (and consisting of film expert Paulina Kwiatkowska, film critic Adriana Prodeus and film director Janusz Zaorski), as well as the Organising Committee.

Main Competition Lineup:

Apokawixa (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

Broad Peak (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Leszek Dawid

Produced by East Studio

Coproduced by TVN, Kino Świat, FINA, the Krakow Festival Office, the Film Commission Vallee d’Aoste

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Krakow Regional Film Fund, the Malopolska Region and the City of Krakow

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Filip (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Produced by TVP

Coproduced by Akson Studio

Fools / Głupcy (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski

Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis

Coproduced by MicroFilm, Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission

Illusion / Iluzja (Poland)

Directed by Marta Minorowicz

Produced by IKH Pictures Production

Coproduced by Cavatina, Studio1 Olga Bieniek, Avantgarde Film Studio, Agencja Aktorska Sceneria, the Gdynia Film Center, Kinetik, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wydawnictwo Myśliński

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Infinite Storm (Poland)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska

Produced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka

Coproduced by Maven

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

EO / IO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Woman On The Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Eurimages

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Arte, Eurimages, Media Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

Orlęta. Grodno ‘39 (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Produced by WFDiF

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Bławut

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Shreds / Strzępy (Poland)

Directed by Beata Dzianowicz

Produced by WFDiF

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Backwards / Śubuk (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński

Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

Dad / Tata (Poland, Ukraine)

Directed by Anna Maliszewska

Produced by Metro Films

Coproduced by Family Production Studio, Podkarpackie Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the State Film Agency of Ukraine

The Silent Twins (Poland, UK)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced Canal+, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe, 30 West, 42, Kindred Spirit

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF)

Wedding / Wesele (Poland, Latvia)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Studio Metrage

Coproduced by Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Krakow Festival Office