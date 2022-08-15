Submissions Open for U.S. in Progress 2022 at 13th American Film Festival in Wroclaw

WROCLAW: American feature film projects in rough or final cut can be submitted for finishing funds to the 2022 edition of U.S. in Progress , which will take place during the 13th edition of the American Film Festival in Wroclaw, Poland 9 – 11 November 2022. The deadline is 11 September 2022.

The event pairs American projects with European buyers and top Polish image and sound postproduction companies, and provides awards totalling 97,400 EUR.

In an unprecedented decision, the Head of the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Radosław Śmigulski, will award one project with a 48,700 EUR cash award to be spent on postproduction, image, sound and/or VFX in Poland.

The Polish Film Institute also offers production incentives for shooting in Poland.

The participating Polish postproduction companies at U.S. in Progress 2022 are: Fixafilm, Orka, Black Photon, XANF and Soundflower Studio.

