Submissions Open for U.S. in Progress 2022 at 13th American Film Festival in Wroclaw

The event pairs American projects with European buyers and top Polish image and sound postproduction companies, and provides awards totalling 97,400 EUR.
In an unprecedented decision, the Head of the Polish Film Institute (PISF), Radosław Śmigulski, will award one project with a 48,700 EUR cash award to be spent on postproduction, image, sound and/or VFX in Poland.
The Polish Film Institute also offers production incentives for shooting in Poland.
The participating Polish postproduction companies at U.S. in Progress 2022 are: Fixafilm, Orka, Black Photon, XANF and Soundflower Studio.
