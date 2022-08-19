19-08-2022

First Edition of Heart of Europe Co-production Forum at Heart of Europe International TV Festival

    WARSAW: Polish Television (TVP) is launching the first edition of Co-production Forum, which will take place in Warsaw within the 2nd edition of the Heart of Europe International TV Festival (14 – 17 November 2022).

    The call is open for projects from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.

    Up to 10 projects will be selected for three categories: Feature film, Feature series and Documentary.

    The deadline for submissions is 30 September 2022 and the pitching sessions will be held 14 – 17 November 2022.

    The Heart of Europe International TV Festival is created and hosted by the Polish Television, and it brings together broadcasters from Central and Eastern Europe.

