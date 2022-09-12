FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2022: Bread and Salt

GDYNIA: Munk Studio's production Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól by Damian Kocur vies in the Main Competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 12-17 September 2022. The debut feature by Damian Kocur won the Jury's Special Prize in the Orizzonti competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival .

Bread and Salt is inspired by true events, with a cast of non-professional actors. Tymek, a young pianist and student of the Warsaw University of Music, returns to his little town for a holiday break, where he is awaited by his mother, younger brother and his homies. The main meeting point for the local youngsters is a newly-opened kebab place. Tymek witnesses the growing spiral of tension between the Arab employees of the bar and his friends, a spiral which will lead to tragic consequences.

The cast includes Tymoteusz Bies, Nikola Raczko, Jacek Bies and Dawid Piejko.

Bread and Salt was created in the Munk Studio of the Polish Filmmakers Association (SFP) as part of the Sixty Minutes programme implemented with the support of CANAL+ Polska and the Polish Film Institute.

The budget of the film was 211,851 EUR / 1 m PLN. Jacek Bromski, Jerzy Kapuściński and Ewa Jastrzębska were responsible for the production. The coproducers of the film are Silesia Film and Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski and Exa Studio.



“Bread and Salt is one of the best films of the Munk Studio of the SFP”, emphasises the president of the Polish Filmmakers Association, Jacek Bromski. “Munk Studio is a forge of talents; this is proved by young artists who come to us and make first short and then full-length films. We are a debut studio; people who made such a great debut with us, went further and already work with others. We can observe their various artistic paths. We are already working on new editions of Programmes for Young Artists and we are waiting for new talented debutants”, Bromski also said.

The film directed and also written by Damian Kocur was filmed in Strzelce Opolskie in the summer of 2021.

IKH Pictures Promotion is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producer:

Munk Studio (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Silesia Film (Poland)

Kivi (Poland)

King House Michał Sadowski (Poland)

Exa Studio (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Damian Kocur

Screenwriter: Damian Kocur

DoP: Tomasz Woźniczka

Cast: Tymoteusz Bies, Nikola Raczko, Jacek Bies, Dawid Piejko