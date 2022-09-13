FNE at Gdynia Polish FF 2022: Apokawixa, the First Polish Zombie Film

GDYNIA: Xawery Żuławski‘s zombie-thriller Apokawixa will screen in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 12 - 17 September 2022. The premiere of the TVN Warner Bros. Discovery production is scheduled for 13 September 2022.

“This is the first Polish zombie film. It is an entertaining, psychedelic adventure film about young people, but not only for them”, says director Xawery Żuławski, who penned the script together with Krzysztof Bernaś and Maciej Kazula.

Apokawixa is the story of a group of high school graduates who, tired of successive lockdowns, decide to organise a party of their lives at the seaside. Despite the alarmingly high concentration of cyanobacteria in the Baltic Sea and cases of strange infections, everything initially goes normally: the beach, dancing, sex, drinking, love and disappointment. However, minute by minute the whole thing starts to spin out of control. In the middle of the party, a zombie epidemic breaks out and the heroes have to fight for their lives.



The film features new and promising Polish actors: Mikołaj Kubacki, Waleria Gorobets, Natalia Pitry, Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Mariusz Urbaniec, Aleksander Kaleta, Mikołaj Matczak, Marta Stalmierska, Monika Mikołajczak and Oskar Wojciechowski. The cast include Sebastian Fabijański, Tomasz Kot, Cezary Pazura and Matylda Damięcka.

The film was commercially financed and the budget was not disclosed.

Apokawixa will open in Polish cinemas on 7 October 2022, distributed by NEXT FILM.

Production Information:

Producer:

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery (Poland)

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Xawery Żuławski

Screenwriter: Xawery Żuławski, Krzysztof Bernaś, Maciej Kazula

DoP: Marian Prokop

Music: Jan Komar

Cast: Waleria Gorobets, Mikołaj Kubacki, Matylda Damięcka, Alicja Wieniawa Narkiewicz, Natalia Pitry, Sebastian Fabijański, Tomasz Kot, Mariusz Urbaniec, Aleksander Kaleta, Mikołaj Matczak, Marta Stalmierska, Monika Mikołajczak, Oskar Wojciechowski, Cezary Pazura, Matylda Damięcka