FNE at Gdynia Polish FF: Woman on the Roof

The film written by Anna Jadowska follows an event in the life of Mira, who gets up early in the morning, hangs the laundry to dry, buys fish food and … decides to rob a bank with a kitchen knife.
“Mira is one of the many women who go to work, shop, refill the refrigerator, and serve her husband and son. They think little about their needs, or actually suppress them so much that they no longer feel them”, said actress Dorota Pomykała. The cast also includes Bogdan Koca and Adam Bobik.
Woman on the Roof was shot in 2022, produced by Donten & Lacroix Films in coproduction with Blick Productions (France) and Garagefilm (Sweden) with a budget of 1.5 m EUR / 6.9 m PLN. The film received support from the Polish Film Institute, Arte France Cinéma, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Poland, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, CNC Aide aux Cinémas du Monde and Région Île-de-France.
World sales are managed by Loco Films.
The film will open in Polish cinemas on 16 September 2022, distributed by Kino Świat.
Production Information:
Producer:
Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproducers:
Blick Productions (France)
Garagefilm (Sweden)
Credits:
Director: Anna Jadowska
Screenwriter: Anna Jadowska
DoP: Ita Zbroniec – Zajt
Music: Katharina Nuttall
Cast: Dorota Pomykała, Bogdan Koca, Adam Bobik