FNE at Gdynia Polish FF: Woman on the Roof

GDYNIA: New drama from Anna Jadowska, the Polish/French/Swedish coproduction Woman On The Roof / Kobieta na dachu, runs in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 12-17 September 2022. The film premiered internationally at the 21st Tribeca IFF , where it won the Best Actress Prize (Dorota Kolak).

The film written by Anna Jadowska follows an event in the life of Mira, who gets up early in the morning, hangs the laundry to dry, buys fish food and … decides to rob a bank with a kitchen knife.

“Mira is one of the many women who go to work, shop, refill the refrigerator, and serve her husband and son. They think little about their needs, or actually suppress them so much that they no longer feel them”, said actress Dorota Pomykała. The cast also includes Bogdan Koca and Adam Bobik.

Woman on the Roof was shot in 2022, produced by Donten & Lacroix Films in coproduction with Blick Productions (France) and Garagefilm (Sweden) with a budget of 1.5 m EUR / 6.9 m PLN. The film received support from the Polish Film Institute, Arte France Cinéma, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Poland, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, CNC Aide aux Cinémas du Monde and Région Île-de-France.

World sales are managed by Loco Films.

The film will open in Polish cinemas on 16 September 2022, distributed by Kino Świat.

Production Information:

Producer:

Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproducers:

Blick Productions (France)

Garagefilm (Sweden)

Credits:

Director: Anna Jadowska

Screenwriter: Anna Jadowska

DoP: Ita Zbroniec – Zajt

Music: Katharina Nuttall

Cast: Dorota Pomykała, Bogdan Koca, Adam Bobik