FNE at Gdynia Polish Film FF: Backwards

GDYNIA: Jacek Lusiński’s drama Backwards / Śubuk, based on a true story about a young mother of an autistic boy, whose struggle with bureaucracy led to changes in the Polish education system, runs in the main competition of the Gdynia Film Festival , taking place 12-17 September 2022.

Lusiński wrote the script together with Szymon Augustyniak. It is a story full of emotion, optimism and a tender sense of humour, about female strength, joy of life, different worldviews and the hidden potential that dwells inside each of us. Maria Gorol was cast in the lead, accompanied by Marta Malikowska, Aleksandra Konieczna, Wojciech Dolatowski, Andrzej Seweryn and Filip Pławiak.

“I had access to many moments in Marysia's life and I think I had to grow up. Maria is a representative of women-mothers fighting for their children, who must survive in the jungle like wild animals. Instinctively. With superhuman strength. Watch this film and your heart will grow”, said actress Maria Gorol.

The film was shot in 2020 and 2021, produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham in coproduction with Canal+ Polska, with a budget of 635,898 EUR / 3 m PLN. The film received support from the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat and the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund.

Backwards will open in Polish cinemas on 16 September 2022, distributed by Kino Świat.

Production Information:

Producer:

Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham (Poland)

Coproducer:

Canal+ Polska (Poland)

Credits:

Director: Jacek Lusiński

Screenwriters: Jacek Lusiński, Szymon Augustyniak

DoP: Bartosz Nalazek PSC

Music: Hania Rani

Cast: Maria Gorol, Marta Malikowska, Aleksandra Konieczna, Wojciech Dolatowski, Andrzej Seweryn, Filip Pławiak