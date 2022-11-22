22-11-2022

FESTIVALS: Tár Wins Golden Frog in Main Competition of 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE

    TORUŃ: The American production Tár directed by Todd Field and lensed by Florian Hoffmeister received the Golden Frog in the Main Competition of the 30th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival.

    Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu, a coproduction between Poland, France and Sweden, directed by Anna Jadowska and lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt, won Best Film in the Polish Films Competition.

    The EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival was held under the Honourary Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and it was co-financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the City of Toruń, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region and the Polish Film Institute.

    The festival was held 12 – 19 November 2022.

    credit: EnergaCAMERIMAGEWINNERS:

    Main Competition:

    Golden Frog:
    Tár (USA)
    Directed by Todd Field
    Lensed by Florian Hoffmeister

    Silver Frog:
    Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
    Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu
    Lensed by Darius Khondji

    Bronze Frog:
    Living (UK, Japan, Sweden)
    Directed by Oliver Hermanus
    Lensed by Jamie D. Ramsay

    FIPRESCI Award:
    Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
    Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu
    Lensed by Darius Khondji

    Festival Director’s Award:

    Elvis (USA, Australia)
    Directed by Baz Luhrmann
    Lensed by Mandy Walker

    Top Gun: Maverick (USA)
    Directed by Joseph Kosinski
    Lensed by Claudio Miranda

    Polish Films Competition:

    Best Polish Film:
    Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film CommissionCanal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

    Film and Art School Etudes Competition:

    Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole:
    Magdalena (USA)
    Directed by Michael Lazovsky
    Lensed by Enrico Silva

    Silver Tadpole:
    The Creature (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kosowski
    Lensed by Ignacy Ciszewski
    Produced by the Łódź Film School

    Bronze Tadpole:
    Entreterrestres (Spain)
    Directed by Lucas Parra
    Lensed by Dani Benejam

    Long Documentaries Competition:

    Golden Frog:
    Kash Kash (Qatar, Lebanon, Germany)
    Directed by Lea Najjar
    Lensed by Jonas Schneider

    Short Documentaries Competition:

    Golden Frog:
    A Mouthful of Petrol (UK)
    Directed by Jess Kohl
    Lensed by Adric Watson

    Directors’Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):

    Best Director's Debut:
    Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot
    Lensed by Caroline Guimbal

    Cinematographers’ Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):

    Best Cinematographer's Debut:
    Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)
    Lensed by Caroline Guimbal
    Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

    Music Videos Competition:

    Best Music Video:
    Emmit Fenn - Light That Shines Through
    Directed by Conner Bell
    Lensed by David Okolo

    TV Series Competition:

    Best Episode:
    Landscapers (UK, USA)
    Directed by Will Sharpe
    Lensed by Erik Wilson

    Audience Award:
    Elvis (USA, Australia)
    Directed by Baz Luhrmann
    Lensed by Mandy Walker

