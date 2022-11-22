FESTIVALS: Tár Wins Golden Frog in Main Competition of 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE

Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu, a coproduction between Poland, France and Sweden, directed by Anna Jadowska and lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt, won Best Film in the Polish Films Competition.
The EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival was held under the Honourary Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and it was co-financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the City of Toruń, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region and the Polish Film Institute.
The festival was held 12 – 19 November 2022.
WINNERS:
Main Competition:
Golden Frog:
Tár (USA)
Directed by Todd Field
Lensed by Florian Hoffmeister
Silver Frog:
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Lensed by Darius Khondji
Bronze Frog:
Living (UK, Japan, Sweden)
Directed by Oliver Hermanus
Lensed by Jamie D. Ramsay
FIPRESCI Award:
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Lensed by Darius Khondji
Festival Director’s Award:
Elvis (USA, Australia)
Directed by Baz Luhrmann
Lensed by Mandy Walker
Top Gun: Maverick (USA)
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Lensed by Claudio Miranda
Polish Films Competition:
Best Polish Film:
Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France
Film and Art School Etudes Competition:
Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole:
Magdalena (USA)
Directed by Michael Lazovsky
Lensed by Enrico Silva
Silver Tadpole:
The Creature (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kosowski
Lensed by Ignacy Ciszewski
Produced by the Łódź Film School
Bronze Tadpole:
Entreterrestres (Spain)
Directed by Lucas Parra
Lensed by Dani Benejam
Long Documentaries Competition:
Golden Frog:
Kash Kash (Qatar, Lebanon, Germany)
Directed by Lea Najjar
Lensed by Jonas Schneider
Short Documentaries Competition:
Golden Frog:
A Mouthful of Petrol (UK)
Directed by Jess Kohl
Lensed by Adric Watson
Directors’Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):
Best Director's Debut:
Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)
Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot
Lensed by Caroline Guimbal
Cinematographers’ Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):
Best Cinematographer's Debut:
Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)
Lensed by Caroline Guimbal
Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot
Music Videos Competition:
Best Music Video:
Emmit Fenn - Light That Shines Through
Directed by Conner Bell
Lensed by David Okolo
TV Series Competition:
Best Episode:
Landscapers (UK, USA)
Directed by Will Sharpe
Lensed by Erik Wilson
Audience Award:
Elvis (USA, Australia)
Directed by Baz Luhrmann
Lensed by Mandy Walker