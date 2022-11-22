FESTIVALS: Tár Wins Golden Frog in Main Competition of 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE

TORUŃ: The American production Tár directed by Todd Field and lensed by Florian Hoffmeister received the Golden Frog in the Main Competition of the 30th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival .

Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu, a coproduction between Poland, France and Sweden, directed by Anna Jadowska and lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt, won Best Film in the Polish Films Competition.

The EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival was held under the Honourary Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and it was co-financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the City of Toruń, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region and the Polish Film Institute.

The festival was held 12 – 19 November 2022.

WINNERS:

Main Competition:

Golden Frog:

Tár (USA)

Directed by Todd Field

Lensed by Florian Hoffmeister

Silver Frog:

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Lensed by Darius Khondji

Bronze Frog:

Living (UK, Japan, Sweden)

Directed by Oliver Hermanus

Lensed by Jamie D. Ramsay

FIPRESCI Award:

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Lensed by Darius Khondji

Festival Director’s Award:

Elvis (USA, Australia)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Lensed by Mandy Walker

Top Gun: Maverick (USA)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Lensed by Claudio Miranda



Polish Films Competition:

Best Polish Film:

Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Lensed by Ita Zbroniec-Zajt

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France



Film and Art School Etudes Competition:

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole:

Magdalena (USA)

Directed by Michael Lazovsky

Lensed by Enrico Silva

Silver Tadpole:

The Creature (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

Lensed by Ignacy Ciszewski

Produced by the Łódź Film School

Bronze Tadpole:

Entreterrestres (Spain)

Directed by Lucas Parra

Lensed by Dani Benejam

Long Documentaries Competition:

Golden Frog:

Kash Kash (Qatar, Lebanon, Germany)

Directed by Lea Najjar

Lensed by Jonas Schneider



Short Documentaries Competition:

Golden Frog:

A Mouthful of Petrol (UK)

Directed by Jess Kohl

Lensed by Adric Watson

Directors’Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):

Best Director's Debut:

Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

Lensed by Caroline Guimbal

Cinematographers’ Debut Competition (under the patronage of the Polish Filmmakers Association SFP):

Best Cinematographer's Debut:

Love According to Dalva (France, Belgium)

Lensed by Caroline Guimbal

Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

Music Videos Competition:

Best Music Video:

Emmit Fenn - Light That Shines Through

Directed by Conner Bell

Lensed by David Okolo

TV Series Competition:

Best Episode:

Landscapers (UK, USA)

Directed by Will Sharpe

Lensed by Erik Wilson

Audience Award:

Elvis (USA, Australia)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Lensed by Mandy Walker