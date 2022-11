WARSAW: Polish composer Paweł Mykietyn will receive the Excellence Award - European Original Score for its work on Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO. The European Film Academy announced the recipients of the Excellence Awards on 23 November 2022.

EO also has a nomination for European Director at the European Film Awards, which will be held in Reykjavík on 10 December 2022.

The Polish/Italian coproduction EO was produced by Skopia Film and coproduced by Alia Film. It was supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund and the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund.

