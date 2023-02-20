VOD.pl Re-launched by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery and Ringier Axel Springer Polska

WARSAW: VOD.pl was re-launched as an AVOD service by a strategic partnership between TVN Warner Bros. Discovery and Ringier Axel Springer Polska ( RASP ) on 14 February 2023.

VOD.pl is one of the longest operating on demand platforms in Poland. Now it provides content from Paramount Global, Grupa Kino Polska / SPI International and Red Bull TV free of charge, aiming at becoming the largest AVOD platform in Poland.