VOD.pl Re-launched by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery and Ringier Axel Springer Polska

WARSAW: VOD.pl was re-launched as an AVOD service by a strategic partnership between TVN Warner Bros. Discovery and Ringier Axel Springer Polska (RASP) on 14 February 2023.
VOD.pl is one of the longest operating on demand platforms in Poland. Now it provides content from Paramount Global, Grupa Kino Polska / SPI International and Red Bull TV free of charge, aiming at becoming the largest AVOD platform in Poland.