EO Dominates Polish Eagles

The 25th Gala of the Eagles was held on 6 March 2023.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
Best Director:
Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)
Best Screenplay:
Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Best Actress:
Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France
Best Actor:
Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)
Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by TVN
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Supporting Actress:
Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)
Best Supporting Actor:
Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Lusiński
Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission
Best Cinematography:
Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)
Best Editing:
Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)
Best Music:
Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
Best Make-up:
Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)
Best Production Design:
Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Directed by Jacek Bławut
Produced by Aura Films
Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Best Sound:
Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
Best Costumes:
Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
Directed by Lech Majewski
Produced by Domino Film
Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice
Best Documentary:
The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
Produced by 4.30 Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film
Discovery of the Year:
Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Drama Series:
High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk
Produced by Telemark
Commissioned by Netflix
Best European Film:
Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)
Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore