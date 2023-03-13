13-03-2023

EO Dominates Polish Eagles

By
    EO by Jerzy Skolimowski EO by Jerzy Skolimowski credit: Skopia Film

    WARSAW: Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama EO was awarded in six categories at the Polish Film Academy's Polish Eagles, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

    Johnny by Daniel Jaroszek received four Eagles, for Best Actor, Best Supporting Female Role, Best Makeup, as well as the Audience Award.

    The 25th Gala of the Eagles was held on 6 March 2023.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film
    Coproduced by Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    Best Director:
    Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Best Screenplay:
    Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Best Actress:
    Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

    Best Actor:
    Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)
    Directed by Daniel Jaroszek
    Produced by Next Film
    Coproduced by TVN
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Lusiński
    Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

    Best Cinematography:
    Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Best Editing:
    Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Best Music:
    Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)

    Best Make-up:
    Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)

    Best Production Design:
    Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol  / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)
    Directed by Jacek Bławut
    Produced by Aura Films
    Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Best Sound:
    Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

    Best Costumes:
    Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)
    Directed by Lech Majewski
    Produced by Domino Film
    Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

    Best Documentary:
    The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Kowalski
    Produced by 4.30 Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film

    Discovery of the Year:
    Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Drama Series:
    High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk
    Produced by Telemark
    Commissioned by Netflix

    Best European Film:
    Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)
    Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore

    Katarzyna Grynienko

