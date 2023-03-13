EO Dominates Polish Eagles

WARSAW: Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama EO was awarded in six categories at the Polish Film Academy's Polish Eagles, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Johnny by Daniel Jaroszek received four Eagles, for Best Actor, Best Supporting Female Role, Best Makeup, as well as the Audience Award.

The 25th Gala of the Eagles was held on 6 March 2023.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Best Director:

Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)

Best Screenplay:

Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Best Actress:

Dorota Pomykała for Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

Best Actor:

Dawid Ogrodnik for Johnny (Poland)

Directed by Daniel Jaroszek

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by TVN

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Pakulnis for Johnny (Poland)

Best Supporting Actor:

Andrzej Seweryn for Śubuk / Backwards (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Lusiński

Produced by Aurum Film Bodzak Hickinbotham

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Wojewódzki Dom Kultury w Rzeszowie

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Kino Świat, the Podkarpackie Film Commission

Best Cinematography:

Michał Dymek for EO (Poland, Italy)

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for EO (Poland, Italy)

Best Music:

Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)

Best Make-up:

Lilianna Gałązka for Johnny (Poland)

Best Production Design:

Marcelina Początek-Kunikowska for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Directed by Jacek Bławut

Produced by Aura Films

Coproduced by WFDIF, TVP, the Gdynia Film Center, PFJB

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Best Sound:

Radosław Ochnio, Michał Fojcik for Eagle. The Last Patrol / Orzeł. Ostatni patrol (Poland)

Best Costumes:

Dorota Roqueplo for Brigitte Bardot Forever / Brigitte Bardot Cudowna (Poland)

Directed by Lech Majewski

Produced by Domino Film

Coproduced by Angelus Silesius Association

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the City of Katowice

Best Documentary:

The Pawnshop / Lombard (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Kowalski

Produced by 4.30 Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Silesia Film

Discovery of the Year:

Damian Kocur for Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (screenplay)

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Drama Series:

High Water / Wielka woda (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek, Bartłomiej Ignaciuk

Produced by Telemark

Commissioned by Netflix

Best European Film:

Ennio (Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan)

Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore