FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

Among them are two directorial debuts and four second films.
New films by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) & Hugh Welchman, Paweł Maślona and Kinga Dębska are in the lineup.
FULL LINE-UP:
The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
Produced by Breakthru Films
Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Strawman / Figurant (Poland)
Directed by Robert Gliński
Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Krakow Festival Office
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Fin del mundo? (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Dumała
Produced by AP Mañana
Coproduced by Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Telewizja Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Freestyle (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Bochniak
Produced by Aurum Film
Horror Story (Poland)
Directed by Adrian Apanel
Produced by ORKA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Imago (Poland)
Directed by Robert Gliński
Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Coproduced by TVP, the Krakow Festival Office
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
One Soul / Jedna dusza (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Karwowski
Produced by Zoom Media
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Maślona
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), ViaPlay Groupe, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision, the Podkarpackie Film Comission, the Krakow Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Anxiety / Lęk (Poland)
Directed by Sławomir Fabicki
Produced by Apple Film Production
Coproduced by Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction, RSI Radiotelevisionesvizzera
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the German-Polish Film Fund, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision
Pilecki’s Report / Raport Pileckiego (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Coproduced by TVP
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish National Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
The Secret of Little Rose / Różyczka 2 (Poland)
Directed by Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Produced by Monolith Films
Coproduced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Dreams Full of Smoke / Sny pełne dymu (Poland)
Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
Produced by Kid Film
Coproduced by Black Photon, Camera Obscura
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)
Directed by Kinga Dębska
Produced by Opus Film
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, AXI IMMO, EC1
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Saint / Święty (Poland)
Directed by Sebastian Buttny
Produced by IKH Pictures Production
Coproduced by Matrix Film, TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Center, the Lower Silesia Film Center
Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute