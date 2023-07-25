25-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

    FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup credit: Gdynia FF

    GDYNIA: Sixteen films will compete for the Golden and Silver Lions in the Main Competition of the 48th Polish Film Festival, which will be held 18 – 23 September 2023.

    Among them are two directorial debuts and four second films.

    New films by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) & Hugh Welchman, Paweł Maślona and Kinga Dębska are in the lineup.

    FULL LINE-UP:

    The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
    Produced by Breakthru Films
    Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Strawman / Figurant (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Gliński
    Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
    Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Krakow Festival Office
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Fin del mundo? (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Dumała
    Produced by AP Mañana
    Coproduced by Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Telewizja Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Freestyle (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Bochniak
    Produced by Aurum Film

    Horror Story (Poland)
    Directed by Adrian Apanel
    Produced by ORKA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Imago (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Gliński
    Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
    Coproduced by TVP, the Krakow Festival Office
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    One Soul / Jedna dusza (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Karwowski
    Produced by Zoom Media
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Maślona
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), ViaPlay Groupe, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision, the Podkarpackie Film Comission, the Krakow Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Anxiety / Lęk (Poland)
    Directed by Sławomir Fabicki
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction, RSI Radiotelevisionesvizzera
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the German-Polish Film Fund, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision

    Pilecki’s Report / Raport Pileckiego (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
    Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
    Coproduced by TVP
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish National Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    The Secret of Little Rose / Różyczka 2 (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Kidawa-Błoński
    Produced by Monolith Films
    Coproduced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Dreams Full of Smoke / Sny pełne dymu (Poland)
    Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
    Produced by Kid Film
    Coproduced by Black Photon, Camera Obscura
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)
    Directed by Kinga Dębska
    Produced by Opus Film
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, AXI IMMO, EC1
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Saint / Święty (Poland)
    Directed by Sebastian Buttny
    Produced by IKH Pictures Production
    Coproduced by Matrix Film, TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Center, the Lower Silesia Film Center

    Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

