FESTIVALS: Gdynia Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup

GDYNIA: Sixteen films will compete for the Golden and Silver Lions in the Main Competition of the 48th Polish Film Festival , which will be held 18 – 23 September 2023.

Among them are two directorial debuts and four second films.

New films by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) & Hugh Welchman, Paweł Maślona and Kinga Dębska are in the lineup.

FULL LINE-UP:

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Strawman / Figurant (Poland)

Directed by Robert Gliński

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Krakow Festival Office

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Fin del mundo? (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Dumała

Produced by AP Mañana

Coproduced by Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Telewizja Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Freestyle (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Bochniak

Produced by Aurum Film

Horror Story (Poland)

Directed by Adrian Apanel

Produced by ORKA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Imago (Poland)

Directed by Robert Gliński

Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

Coproduced by TVP, the Krakow Festival Office

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

One Soul / Jedna dusza (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Karwowski

Produced by Zoom Media

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Maślona

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), ViaPlay Groupe, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision, the Podkarpackie Film Comission, the Krakow Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Anxiety / Lęk (Poland)

Directed by Sławomir Fabicki

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction, RSI Radiotelevisionesvizzera

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the German-Polish Film Fund, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision

Pilecki’s Report / Raport Pileckiego (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Produced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

Coproduced by TVP

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish National Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

The Secret of Little Rose / Różyczka 2 (Poland)

Directed by Jan Kidawa-Błoński

Produced by Monolith Films

Coproduced by WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Dreams Full of Smoke / Sny pełne dymu (Poland)

Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska

Produced by Kid Film

Coproduced by Black Photon, Camera Obscura

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

Directed by Kinga Dębska

Produced by Opus Film

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, AXI IMMO, EC1

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Saint / Święty (Poland)

Directed by Sebastian Buttny

Produced by IKH Pictures Production

Coproduced by Matrix Film, TVP, the Audiovisual Technology Center, the Lower Silesia Film Center

Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute