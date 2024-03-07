Polish Minister Commits to Internet Royalties for Filmmakers

WARSAW: Poland's Minister of Culture Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz has pledged statutory royalties from the Internet for film creators following a meeting with a delegation of filmmakers, including representatives from the Young Circle of the Polish Filmmakers Association ( ZAPA ).

The commitment addresses long-standing concerns about unpaid royalties on the flourishing Polish video-on-demand (VOD) market. “We are implementing the law regarding the use of royalties on the Internet and including it in this act for creators and performers. This is about the right to collect royalties resulting from the reproduction of their works on the Internet”, emphasised Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz stressed the significance of implementing legislation to secure Internet royalties, responding to collective efforts by artists and organisations like ZAPA advocating for enhanced copyright protection. Plans include expanding Article 70 of the copyright law to cover royalties from online exploitation, addressing creators' compensation issues amid the 604,200,000 EUR /2.6 billion Polish złoty VOD market.

The Minister aims to present the bill to the Sejm within two - three weeks.

ZAPA remains vigilant, closely monitoring the legislative process involving approval by the Permanent Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Council of Ministers. This commitment is viewed as historic, signaling positive recognition of filmmakers' contributions in the digital era.