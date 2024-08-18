Polish President Signs Law Granting Internet Royalties to Filmmakers

WARSAW: In a significant move for the Polish creative industry, on 16 August 2024 the President Andrzej Duda approved a law ensuring filmmakers to receive royalties for online distribution of their works.

The new regulations will come into effect one month after their official announcement, with specific provisions set to be enforced six months later.

This long-awaited legislation addresses the growing demand for fair compensation in the digital era, ensuring that creators are rewarded for the online consumption of their artistic contributions.

The law is a result of years of advocacy by the Union of Audiovisual Authors and Producers (ZAPA), which has championed the rights of creators in the digital landscape. ZAPA's efforts were crucial in pushing for these changes, recognising the need to adapt to the evolving ways in which content is consumed.

"The arguments presented by the film coalition were met with understanding and confirmation that the creators' rights to royalties are unquestionable," commented Grzegorz Łoszewski, President of the Polish Filmmakers Association.