FNE Oscar Bid 2025: Poland Selects Under the Volcano as Oscar Bid

WARSAW: Damian Kocur’s sophomore feature Under the Volcano / Pod vulcanem has been selected as Poland’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Under the Volcano follows a Ukrainian family who are spending their holiday in Tenerife when the Russian invasion in Ukraine starts.

Lizart Film and Hawk Art produced the film in coproduction with MGM, TVP and the Polish Film Institute.

Under the Volcano had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Bread and Salt / / Chleb i sól, the debut feature by Damian Kocur, won the Special Jury Prize in the Orizzonti competition of the Venice Film Festival in 2022. Bread and Salt was produced by Munk Studio and coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski and Exa Studio.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.