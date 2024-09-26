Gdynia Film Festival 2024 Lineup

The festival kicked off with a screening of Poland's Oscar entry, Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur.
In the Main Competition, 16 films vie for top honours, while 29 entries compete in the Short Film category. A new section, Perspektywy, is debuting this year, showcasing eight standout titles.
The prestigious Platinum Lions Award will be presented to renowned filmmaker Wojciech Marczewski.
LINEUP:
White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Koszałka
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture
Two Sisters / Dwie Siostry (Poland)
Directed by Łukasz Karwowski
Produced by Zoom Media, FILM UA
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Girl with the Needle / Dziewczyna z Igłą (Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Go against the Flow / Idź Pod Prąd (Poland)
Directed by Wiesław Paluch
Produced by Superconic Production
Coproduced by the Polish Television, Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, CineLine, EDelivery
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture
Woman of... / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert
Produced by No-Mad Films, Plio Limited
Coproduced by Film i Väst, Common Ground Pictures
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by Systemics Pab
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)
Directed by Justyna Mytnik
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Bionaut, EC1 Łódź
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA
People / Ludzie (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland
Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa
Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Minghun (Poland)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory, the Gdansk Film Fund, the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Under The Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)
Directed by Mara Tamkovich
Produced by Media Corporation
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film
Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Simona Kossak (Poland)
Directed by Adrian Panek
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe, Hollman Emma Limited, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Fundusz Żubra
Loss of Balance / Utrata Równowagi (Poland)
Directed by Korek Bojanowski
Produced by Dynamo Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Wróbel / Sparrow (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny
Produced by głęboki OFF
Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment
The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films production
Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE