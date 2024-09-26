Gdynia Film Festival 2024 Lineup

GDYNIA: Sixteen films are competing for the Golden and Silver Lions in the Main Competition of the 49th Polish Film Festival , which is held 23 – 28 September 2024.

The festival kicked off with a screening of Poland's Oscar entry, Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur.

In the Main Competition, 16 films vie for top honours, while 29 entries compete in the Short Film category. A new section, Perspektywy, is debuting this year, showcasing eight standout titles.

The prestigious Platinum Lions Award will be presented to renowned filmmaker Wojciech Marczewski.

LINEUP:

White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Koszałka

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

Two Sisters / Dwie Siostry (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Karwowski

Produced by Zoom Media, FILM UA

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Girl with the Needle / Dziewczyna z Igłą (Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Go against the Flow / Idź Pod Prąd (Poland)

Directed by Wiesław Paluch

Produced by Superconic Production

Coproduced by the Polish Television, Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, CineLine, EDelivery

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

Woman of... / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert

Produced by No-Mad Films, Plio Limited

Coproduced by Film i Väst, Common Ground Pictures

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by Systemics Pab

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)

Directed by Justyna Mytnik

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Bionaut, EC1 Łódź

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA

People / Ludzie (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland

Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa

Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Minghun (Poland)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory, the Gdansk Film Fund, the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Under The Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)

Directed by Mara Tamkovich

Produced by Media Corporation

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film

Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Simona Kossak (Poland)

Directed by Adrian Panek

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe, Hollman Emma Limited, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Fundusz Żubra

Loss of Balance / Utrata Równowagi (Poland)

Directed by Korek Bojanowski

Produced by Dynamo Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Wróbel / Sparrow (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny

Produced by głęboki OFF

Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment

The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films production

Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE