Gdynia Film Festival 2024 Lineup

    GDYNIA: Sixteen films are competing for the Golden and Silver Lions in the Main Competition of the 49th Polish Film Festival, which is held 23 – 28 September 2024.

    The festival kicked off with a screening of Poland's Oscar entry, Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur.

    In the Main Competition, 16 films vie for top honours, while 29 entries compete in the Short Film category. A new section, Perspektywy, is debuting this year, showcasing eight standout titles.

    The prestigious Platinum Lions Award will be presented to renowned filmmaker Wojciech Marczewski.

    LINEUP:

    White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland) 
    Directed by Marcin Koszałka
    Produced by Balapolis
    Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

    Two Sisters / Dwie Siostry (Poland)
    Directed by Łukasz Karwowski
    Produced by Zoom Media, FILM UA
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Girl with the Needle / Dziewczyna z Igłą (Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn
    Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Go against the Flow / Idź Pod Prąd (Poland)
    Directed by Wiesław Paluch
    Produced by Superconic Production
    Coproduced by the Polish Television, Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, CineLine, EDelivery
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

    Woman of... / Kobieta z... (Poland)
    Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert
    Produced by No-Mad Films, Plio Limited
    Coproduced by Film i Väst, Common Ground Pictures
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by Watchout Studio
    Coproduced by Systemics Pab
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)
    Directed by Justyna Mytnik
    Produced by Lava Films
    Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Bionaut, EC1 Łódź
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA

    People / Ludzie (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Ślesicki, Filip Hillesland
    Produced by Warszawska Szkoła Filmowa
    Coproduced by Heliograf, Aeroplan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Minghun (Poland)
    Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
    Produced by Wonder Films
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory, the Gdansk Film Fund, the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Under The Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)
    Directed by Mara Tamkovich
    Produced by Media Corporation
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Lizart Film
    Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Simona Kossak (Poland)
    Directed by Adrian Panek
    Produced by Balapolis
    Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe, Hollman Emma Limited, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Fundusz Żubra

    Loss of Balance / Utrata Równowagi (Poland)
    Directed by Korek Bojanowski
    Produced by Dynamo Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Wróbel / Sparrow (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski
    Produced by Next Film
    Coproduced by Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny
    Produced by głęboki OFF
    Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment

    The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films production
    Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
    Supported by the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

