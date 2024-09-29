FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2024: Prize Winners

GDYNIA: Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border received the Grand Prize Golden Lion at 49th Polish Film Festival , which was held from 23 to 28 September 2024.

Click HERE for the FNE TV interview with the director of Golden Lion winner The Green Border, Agnieszka Holland.

The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn was presented with the Silver Lion.

The winners of the Golden and Silver Lions, along with individual awards in the Main Competition, as well as the victors of the Perspectives Competition and the Short Film Competition, were announced during the closing gala held at the Musical Theatre in Gdynia.

The jury, led by Małgorzata Zajączkowska, also included Marcin Ciastoń, Marta Habior, Anna Jadowska, David Ondříček, Ewa Skoczkowska and Piotr Śliskowski.

WINNERS:

Grand Prize Golden Lion:

The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films production

Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'imageanimée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

Silver Lion:

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Best Director:

Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Koszałka

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

Best Screenplay:

Łukasz M. Maciejewski, Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Best Directorial Debut:

Mara Tamkovich for Under the Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)

Directed by Mara Tamkovich

Produced by Media Corporation

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Actress:

Sandra Drzymalska in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Best Actor:

Jacek Borusiński in Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Supporting Actress:

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Supporting Actor:

Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Best Acting Debut:

Sofiia Berezovska in Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film

Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Music:

Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Set Design:

Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Sound:

Roman Dymny for The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Best Editing:

Sebastian Mialik for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny

Produced by głęboki OFF

Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment

Best Makeup:

Agnieszka Hodowana for Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by Systemics Pab

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Costumes:

Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Audience Award:

The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Platinum Lion:

Wojciech Marczewski