FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2024: Prize Winners

    FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2024: Prize Winners credit: Gdynia Film Festival

    GDYNIA: Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border received the Grand Prize Golden Lion at 49th Polish Film Festival, which was held from 23 to 28 September 2024.

    The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn was presented with the Silver Lion.

    The winners of the Golden and Silver Lions, along with individual awards in the Main Competition, as well as the victors of the Perspectives Competition and the Short Film Competition, were announced during the closing gala held at the Musical Theatre in Gdynia.

    The jury, led by Małgorzata Zajączkowska, also included Marcin Ciastoń, Marta Habior, Anna Jadowska, David Ondříček, Ewa Skoczkowska and Piotr Śliskowski.

    WINNERS:

    Grand Prize Golden Lion:
    The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films production
    Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
    Supported by the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'imageanimée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

    Silver Lion:
    The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn
    Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Best Director:
    Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland) 
    Directed by Marcin Koszałka
    Produced by Balapolis
    Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture

    Best Screenplay:
    Łukasz M. Maciejewski, Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

    Best Directorial Debut:
    Mara Tamkovich for Under the Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)
    Directed by Mara Tamkovich
    Produced by Media Corporation
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Actress:
    Sandra Drzymalska in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

    Best Actor:
    Jacek Borusiński in Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski
    Produced by Next Film
    Coproduced by Abstraction Plan
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

    Best Acting Debut:
    Sofiia Berezovska in Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Lizart Film
    Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Cinematography:
    Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

    Best Music:
    Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

    Best Set Design:
    Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

    Best Sound:
    Roman Dymny for The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

    Best Editing:
    Sebastian Mialik for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
    Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny
    Produced by głęboki OFF
    Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment

    Best Makeup:
    Agnieszka Hodowana for Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)
    Directed by Xawery Żuławski
    Produced by Watchout Studio
    Coproduced by Systemics Pab
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Costumes:
    Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

    Audience Award:
    The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

    Platinum Lion:
    Wojciech Marczewski

    Published in Poland

