FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2024: Prize Winners

Click HERE for the FNE TV interview with the director of Golden Lion winner The Green Border, Agnieszka Holland.
The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn was presented with the Silver Lion.
The winners of the Golden and Silver Lions, along with individual awards in the Main Competition, as well as the victors of the Perspectives Competition and the Short Film Competition, were announced during the closing gala held at the Musical Theatre in Gdynia.
The jury, led by Małgorzata Zajączkowska, also included Marcin Ciastoń, Marta Habior, Anna Jadowska, David Ondříček, Ewa Skoczkowska and Piotr Śliskowski.
WINNERS:
Grand Prize Golden Lion:
The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films production
Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'imageanimée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE
Silver Lion:
The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Best Director:
Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Koszałka
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Monolith Films, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Polish Ministry of Culture
Best Screenplay:
Łukasz M. Maciejewski, Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Best Directorial Debut:
Mara Tamkovich for Under the Grey Sky / Pod Szarym Niebem (Poland)
Directed by Mara Tamkovich
Produced by Media Corporation
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Actress:
Sandra Drzymalska in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Best Actor:
Jacek Borusiński in Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Supporting Actress:
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Supporting Actor:
Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Best Acting Debut:
Sofiia Berezovska in Under the Volcano / Pod Wulkanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film
Coproduced by Hawk Art, MGM SA, the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Music:
Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Set Design:
Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Sound:
Roman Dymny for The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Best Editing:
Sebastian Mialik for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny
Produced by głęboki OFF
Coproduced by Juice, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, R.U. Robot Studios, ZQ Entertainment
Best Makeup:
Agnieszka Hodowana for Kulej. All That Glitters Isn’t Gold / Kulej. Dwie Strony Medalu (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by Systemics Pab
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Costumes:
Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Audience Award:
The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Platinum Lion:
Wojciech Marczewski