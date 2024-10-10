Winners of Young Horizons Industry 2024

WARSAW: The 8th edition of the coproduction forum and meeting hub Young Horizons Industry wrapped in Warsaw. The event was held, as usual, within the Young Horizons International Film Festival .

This year, 21 projects were presented in pitching sections and 10 more projects took part in a new section Project Pool.

Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, the City of Warsaw, and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage within the frame of the Polish Creative Industries Development Center programme “Rozwój Sektorów Kreatywnych”.

Young Horizons Industry 2024 was held 30 September – 2 October.

