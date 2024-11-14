Polish Production Designer Jagna Dobesz to Receive Excellence Award at European Film Awards 2024

The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn

BERLIN: Polish production designer Jagna Dobesz will be presented with the European Production Design prize at the 37th European Film Awards , which will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 7 December 2024.

The award will praise her work in the Danish/Polish/Swedish coproduction The Girl with the Needle directed by Magnus von Horn.

A special eight-member jury appointed by the European Film Academy decided on the winners of the Excellence Awards in eight categories, based on the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection.

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen was produced by Nordisk Film and Creative Alliance, and coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe. It was supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media and Eurimages.

