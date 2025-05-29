30-05-2025

Unifrance in Warsaw for 16th French Film Festival in Poland and a Day of Professional Meetings

    WARSAW: Unifrance, the Institut Français in Poland and Warsaw’s Kino Muranów are organising the 16th edition of the French Film Festival in Poland. The event takes place 4 - 11 June at the Muranów cinema in Warsaw, and till 2 July 2025 in Białystok, Kraków, Katowice, Łódź, Lublin, Poznań, Rzeszów, Szczecin, Toruń, Wrocław, Zamość, and Gdańsk.

    The festival will be opened by The Marching Band / En fanfare by Emmanuel Courcol on 4 June at Kino Muranow.

    Director Lionel Baier, who will present his feature film The Safe House / La cache on 5 June, will also attend the festival, while actor Félix Kysyl will meet with the audience after the screening of Misericordia / Miséricorde by Alain Guiraudie on 6 June 2025.

    In parallel with the festival, and for the second year running, Unifrance and the Institut Français have organised a day of professional meetings on 5 June 2025, attended by French producers and exporters and Polish producers, distributors, and broadcasters.

    On the morning of the 5th, everyone will meet at the Ambassade de France for discussions on a number of themes relating to Polish cinema and the audiovisual sector: Overview of the Polish film and audiovisual market and platforms, Comparison of recent experiences in distributing French films in Poland, and Case studies of recent film and audiovisual co-production.

    Film Selection:

    The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
    Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

    Animale (France)
    Directed by Emma Benestan

    Juliette in Spring  / Juliette au printemps (France)
    Directed by Blandine Lenoir

    The Safe House / La cache (France)
    Directed by Lionel Baier

    Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Kristina  Dufková
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by NovinskiMagiclab, Novanima Productions
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund

    The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
    Directed by Julien Colonna

    Once Upon My Mother / Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan (France, Canada)
    Directed by Ken Scott

    Misericordia / Miséricorde (France)
    Directed by Alain Guiraudie

    Love Boat / La petite vadrouille (France)
    Directed by Bruno Podalydès

    Any Number Can Win / Mélodie en sous-sol (France)
    Directed by Henri Verneuil

    Amélie (France, Germany)
    Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

    Representatives from French Companies / Organisations Expected to Attend the Professional Meetings (subject to change):

    Film:
    Goodfellas
    Indie Sales
    Playtime
    Les Films du Losange
    Urban Sales
    Grande Ourse Films
    Moby Dick Films
     
    Audiovisual:
    Only Distrib
    SND International
    STUDIOCANAL
    ZED
    INA

    Polish Companies / Organisations Expected to attend (subject to change):
    PISF (Polish Film Institute)
    KIPA (Polish Producers Organisation)
    Kino Swiat International
    Gutek Film
    Aurora Films
    New Horizons
    TVP
    Canal+ Poland
    TV Puls

    Click HERE for the press release.

