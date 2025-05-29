Unifrance in Warsaw for 16th French Film Festival in Poland and a Day of Professional Meetings

WARSAW: Unifrance , the Institut Français in Poland and Warsaw’s Kino Muranów are organising the 16th edition of the French Film Festival in Poland . The event takes place 4 - 11 June at the Muranów cinema in Warsaw, and till 2 July 2025 in Białystok, Kraków, Katowice, Łódź, Lublin, Poznań, Rzeszów, Szczecin, Toruń, Wrocław, Zamość, and Gdańsk.

The festival will be opened by The Marching Band / En fanfare by Emmanuel Courcol on 4 June at Kino Muranow.

Director Lionel Baier, who will present his feature film The Safe House / La cache on 5 June, will also attend the festival, while actor Félix Kysyl will meet with the audience after the screening of Misericordia / Miséricorde by Alain Guiraudie on 6 June 2025.

In parallel with the festival, and for the second year running, Unifrance and the Institut Français have organised a day of professional meetings on 5 June 2025, attended by French producers and exporters and Polish producers, distributors, and broadcasters.

On the morning of the 5th, everyone will meet at the Ambassade de France for discussions on a number of themes relating to Polish cinema and the audiovisual sector: Overview of the Polish film and audiovisual market and platforms, Comparison of recent experiences in distributing French films in Poland, and Case studies of recent film and audiovisual co-production.

Film Selection:

The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)

Directed by Emmanuel Courcol

Animale (France)

Directed by Emma Benestan

Juliette in Spring / Juliette au printemps (France)

Directed by Blandine Lenoir

The Safe House / La cache (France)

Directed by Lionel Baier

Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund

The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)

Directed by Julien Colonna

Once Upon My Mother / Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan (France, Canada)

Directed by Ken Scott

Misericordia / Miséricorde (France)

Directed by Alain Guiraudie

Love Boat / La petite vadrouille (France)

Directed by Bruno Podalydès

Any Number Can Win / Mélodie en sous-sol (France)

Directed by Henri Verneuil

Amélie (France, Germany)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Representatives from French Companies / Organisations Expected to Attend the Professional Meetings (subject to change):

Film:

Goodfellas

Indie Sales

Playtime

Les Films du Losange

Urban Sales

Grande Ourse Films

Moby Dick Films



Audiovisual:

Only Distrib

SND International

STUDIOCANAL

ZED

INA

Polish Companies / Organisations Expected to attend (subject to change):

PISF (Polish Film Institute)

KIPA (Polish Producers Organisation)

Kino Swiat International

Gutek Film

Aurora Films

New Horizons

TVP

Canal+ Poland

TV Puls

