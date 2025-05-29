Unifrance in Warsaw for 16th French Film Festival in Poland and a Day of Professional Meetings

The festival will be opened by The Marching Band / En fanfare by Emmanuel Courcol on 4 June at Kino Muranow.
Director Lionel Baier, who will present his feature film The Safe House / La cache on 5 June, will also attend the festival, while actor Félix Kysyl will meet with the audience after the screening of Misericordia / Miséricorde by Alain Guiraudie on 6 June 2025.
In parallel with the festival, and for the second year running, Unifrance and the Institut Français have organised a day of professional meetings on 5 June 2025, attended by French producers and exporters and Polish producers, distributors, and broadcasters.
On the morning of the 5th, everyone will meet at the Ambassade de France for discussions on a number of themes relating to Polish cinema and the audiovisual sector: Overview of the Polish film and audiovisual market and platforms, Comparison of recent experiences in distributing French films in Poland, and Case studies of recent film and audiovisual co-production.
Film Selection:
The Marching Band / En fanfare (France)
Directed by Emmanuel Courcol
Animale (France)
Directed by Emma Benestan
Juliette in Spring / Juliette au printemps (France)
Directed by Blandine Lenoir
The Safe House / La cache (France)
Directed by Lionel Baier
Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region Fund
The Kingdom / Le Royaume (France)
Directed by Julien Colonna
Once Upon My Mother / Ma mère, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan (France, Canada)
Directed by Ken Scott
Misericordia / Miséricorde (France)
Directed by Alain Guiraudie
Love Boat / La petite vadrouille (France)
Directed by Bruno Podalydès
Any Number Can Win / Mélodie en sous-sol (France)
Directed by Henri Verneuil
Amélie (France, Germany)
Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet
Representatives from French Companies / Organisations Expected to Attend the Professional Meetings (subject to change):
Film:
Goodfellas
Indie Sales
Playtime
Les Films du Losange
Urban Sales
Grande Ourse Films
Moby Dick Films
Audiovisual:
Only Distrib
SND International
STUDIOCANAL
ZED
INA
Polish Companies / Organisations Expected to attend (subject to change):
PISF (Polish Film Institute)
KIPA (Polish Producers Organisation)
Kino Swiat International
Gutek Film
Aurora Films
New Horizons
TVP
Canal+ Poland
TV Puls
Click HERE for the press release.