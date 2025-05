BUDAPEST: Charlène Favier’s sophomore feature Oxana screened at the new Hello Margit! Arts festival in Budapest ahead of its theatrical release in Hungary by Mozinet . Charlène Favier and main actress Albina Korzh attended the event held at Bem Cinema on 15 May 2025.

Charlène Favier follows her César-nominated debut, Slalom, with a hard-hitting portrait of Oxana Chatchko, a modern revolutionary who paved the way for feminist resistance like the #MeToo movement.

The main cast includes Albina Korzh, Lava Korovai, Oksana Zhdanova, Maryna Koshkina and Noée Abita.

Hello Margit! arts festival is held between 15-18 May 2025.