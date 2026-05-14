CONNECTING COTTBUS 2026: CALL FOR PROJECTS

The East-West co-production market connecting cottbus is now accepting submissions of feature film projects for its next edition on 4-6 November 2026.

Now in its 28th year, connecting cottbus (coco) is the longest-running platform for filmmakers of the wider area of Eastern Europe, aiming to bridge gaps and to facilitate an exploration of differences and kinship through creative partnerships. At a time when many countries threaten to become more insulated, this is more vital than ever.

Taking place during FilmFestival Cottbus on 4-6 November 2026, coco will present 13 projects in development (cocoPITCH) and 6 works in progress (cocoWIP), all of which compete for a variety of sponsored awards.

Producers can submit feature film projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH section until 15 July 2026, projects in production or post-production for cocoWIP until 21 August 2026. All projects have to originate in or relate to wider Eastern Europe and be suitable for East-West co-production.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2026.

Since 1999, over half of the projects presented at coco have been realised. Recently, HONEY BUNNY by Igor Jelinović (Croatia/Serbia) had its world premiere at Rotterdam. 2025 alumni festival successes include THE SWAN SONG OF FEDOR OZEROV by Yuri Semashko (Lithuania/Germany) and WOLVES by Jonas Ulrich (Switzerland), which screened as part of Berlinale Forum and the Zurich Film Festival, respectively. Martin Gonda’s FLOOD (Slovakia/Czech Republic/Belgium/Poland) premiered at Mar del Plata. BORDERWALL by Ignas Jonynas (Lithuania), CHINA SEA by Jurgis Matulevičius (Lithuania/Taiwan/Poland/Czech Republic) and Melik Kuru’s DUMP OF UNTITLED PIECES (Turkey) were presented at Tallinn Black Nights.

This year’s selection will be announced by mid-September 2026, along with more details on the framework programme as well as the producers selected for the third edition of the cocoLAB East-West Emerging Producers Exchange.



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