FNE at Venice 2026: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market

In all, the Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 66 projects from around the world in the final stages of development and funding: 38 feature films and long documentaries, 14 immersive projects, 11 Biennale College Cinema - Immersive projects, and three Biennale College Cinema projects.
This year, the VPB Focuses will be Greece and Switzerland.
Venice Production Bridge, the film market of the Venice International Film Festival, will be held 3 – 9 September 2026, while the 83rd edition of the festival will take place from 2 to 12 September 2026.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market:
African Grey (Greece, Bulgaria), Feature film
Directed by Yorgos Goussis
Produced by Plankton Films
Coproduced by Portokal
La Manche (Poland, Germany, France), Feature film
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Kijora Film
Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Oma Inge
Light Boxes (Bulgaria, Canada, France, Belgium, Poland) Animated film
Directed by Theodore Ushev
Produced by Cinelibri
Magnum Opus (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova), Feature film
Directed by Bogdan Mirica
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Lava Films
Patrimonial Fears and Other Illusions (Greece, the Netherlands, Cyprus), Feature film
Directed by Elina Psykou
Produced by Jungle Films
Coproduced by Homemade Films, StudioBauhaus, Studio Ruba, Bark Like a Cat Films
The Funeral (Brazil, Portugal, Romania), Feature film
Directed by Carolina Markowicz
Produced by Biônica Filmes
Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia), Feature film
Directed by Thelyia Petraki
Produced by Filmiki, Out the Box