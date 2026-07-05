05-07-2026

FNE at Venice 2026: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market

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    La Manche by Damian Kocur La Manche by Damian Kocur copyright: Kijora Film

    VENICE: Seven projects (co)produced by FNE partner countries have been selected for the 13th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, set to take place 4 – 6 September 2026 within the Venice Production Bridge. 

    In all, the Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 66 projects from around the world in the final stages of development and funding: 38 feature films and long documentaries, 14 immersive projects, 11 Biennale College Cinema - Immersive projects, and three Biennale College Cinema projects.

    This year, the VPB Focuses will be Greece and Switzerland.

    Venice Production Bridge, the film market of the Venice International Film Festival, will be held 3 – 9 September 2026, while the 83rd edition of the festival will take place from 2 to 12 September 2026.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market:

    African Grey (Greece, Bulgaria), Feature film
    Directed by Yorgos Goussis
    Produced by Plankton Films
    Coproduced by Portokal

    La Manche (Poland, Germany, France), Feature film
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Kijora Film
    Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Oma Inge

    Light Boxes (Bulgaria, Canada, France, Belgium, Poland) Animated film
    Directed by Theodore Ushev
    Produced by Cinelibri

    Magnum Opus (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova), Feature film
    Directed by Bogdan Mirica
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Lava Films

    Patrimonial Fears and Other Illusions (Greece, the Netherlands, Cyprus), Feature film
    Directed by Elina Psykou
    Produced by Jungle Films
    Coproduced by Homemade Films, StudioBauhaus, Studio Ruba, Bark Like a Cat Films

    The Funeral (Brazil, Portugal, Romania), Feature film
    Directed by Carolina Markowicz
    Produced by Biônica Filmes

    Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia), Feature film
    Directed by Thelyia Petraki
    Produced by Filmiki, Out the Box

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