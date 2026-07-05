FNE at Venice 2026: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market

VENICE: Seven projects (co)produced by FNE partner countries have been selected for the 13th edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market, set to take place 4 – 6 September 2026 within the Venice Production Bridge.

In all, the Venice Gap-Financing Market will present 66 projects from around the world in the final stages of development and funding: 38 feature films and long documentaries, 14 immersive projects, 11 Biennale College Cinema - Immersive projects, and three Biennale College Cinema projects.

This year, the VPB Focuses will be Greece and Switzerland.

Venice Production Bridge, the film market of the Venice International Film Festival, will be held 3 – 9 September 2026, while the 83rd edition of the festival will take place from 2 to 12 September 2026.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap-Financing Market:

African Grey (Greece, Bulgaria), Feature film

Directed by Yorgos Goussis

Produced by Plankton Films

Coproduced by Portokal

La Manche (Poland, Germany, France), Feature film

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Kijora Film

Coproduced by Les Contes Modernes, Oma Inge

Light Boxes (Bulgaria, Canada, France, Belgium, Poland) Animated film

Directed by Theodore Ushev

Produced by Cinelibri

Magnum Opus (Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Moldova), Feature film

Directed by Bogdan Mirica

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Lava Films

Patrimonial Fears and Other Illusions (Greece, the Netherlands, Cyprus), Feature film

Directed by Elina Psykou

Produced by Jungle Films

Coproduced by Homemade Films, StudioBauhaus, Studio Ruba, Bark Like a Cat Films

The Funeral (Brazil, Portugal, Romania), Feature film

Directed by Carolina Markowicz

Produced by Biônica Filmes

Wake (Greece, Cyprus, Serbia), Feature film

Directed by Thelyia Petraki

Produced by Filmiki, Out the Box