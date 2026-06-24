Malta Film Commission Launches 2m EUR Scholarship Fund

VALLETTA: The Malta Film Commission has announced the launch of a 2m EUR scholarship fund to develop and upgrade professional skills within the film industry. The Opportunity For All Scholarship Fund is being launched alongside the new Crew Standards Framework initiative intended to strengthen and develop the workforce across Malta’s film sector.

The scholarship fund is intended to support individuals working in the film industry in Malta by enabling them participate in training programmes and other professional programmes to improve their skills. Malta has built a thriving film sector which has brought 1.2 billion EUR into the Maltese economy over the period 2018 to 2025.

One of the flagship achievements of the Commission during those years under the leadership of Film Commissioner Johann Grech has been not only to attract major international productions to the island but to generate over 1000 full time sustainable professional jobs for Maltese crews working in the film industry.

Speaking at a conference organised during the Mediterrane Film Festival Commissioner Grech said that continued investment in skills development is what is needed to enable the film industry in Malta to continue to expand and grow.

The new Minister for Arts, Culture and National Heritage Malcolm Paul Agius Galea also emphasised the importance of training and skills development for the sector.