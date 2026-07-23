FNE at Venice 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 83rd Venice Film Festival

My Notes on Mars by Lili Horvát

VENICE: The 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival will showcase an important selection of films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries, from 2 to 12 September 2026.

They are distributed along the Official Selection, as well as in the Venice Days section, which will be opened by Lili Horvát’s My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról.

OFFICIAL SELECTION:

Competition:

Company (Canada, Romania, Italy, USA, United Arab Emirates)

Directed by Casey Affleck

Produced by Image Nation Studios

Coproduced by Spooky Pictures, Rabbits Black, Artists Equity, , Arcana Studio, Artemis Pictures, 3:33 Creative Productions

Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS

Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond

Open – Out of Competition:

Film on Films:

The Pervert’s Guide to Utopias (Ireland, UK, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Norway)

Directed by Sophie Fiennes

Produced by Keeper Pictures, P Guide Limited

Coproduced by SPOK Films, The Film Kitchen, Mattima Films

Supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, the Netherlands Film Fund & Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, Arktisk Film Norg, Fritt Ord, Creative Europe MEDIA, BFI (British Film Institute) Doc Society Fund, UK Film Tax Credit, Field of Vision, VPRO (Netherlands), Radio Televizija Slovenija

Orizzonti:

Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Slovenia)

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Meander Film, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, then Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

Spotlight:

Guria (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Norway, Turkey)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by Cineworx Filmproduktion, Tarantula Luxembourg, Art Fest, Stær Films, TatoFilm / Asteros Cinema

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), the Georgian Ministry of Culture Creative Georgia, Eurimages, Hubert Bals Fund, Luxembourg Film Fund (Film Fund Luxembourg), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Swiss Film Fund, Zurich Film Fund, Sørfond, Red Sea Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Ground Floor / Földszint (Hungary, Italy)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema (protoncinema.hu)

Coproduced by All at Once

I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Alina Șerban

Produced by microFILM (microfilm.eu)

Coproduced by 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions, Lemming Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), Eurimages, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Wallimage / Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel

Venice Classics:

Valerie and Her Week of Wonders / Valerie a týden divů, 1970

Directed by Jaromil Jireš

SIDEBAR SECTIONS:

Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori):

My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról (Hungary, Austria, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro), Opening film

Directed by Lili Horvát

Produced by Poste Restante

Coproduced by Amour Fou, Paradise City, Obala Art Center, Parangal Film, Archer Gray

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Austrian Film Institute

Balcanica (Italy, Serbia)

Directed by Nicola Sorcinelli

Produced by Nightswim and Wildside

Coproduced by This and That Productions

Click HERE to see the Official Selection and HERE for the Venice Days lineup.