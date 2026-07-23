23-07-2026

FNE at Venice 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 83rd Venice Film Festival

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    My Notes on Mars by Lili Horvát My Notes on Mars by Lili Horvát source: NFI HU

    VENICE: The 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival will showcase an important  selection of films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries, from 2 to 12 September 2026.

    They are distributed along the Official Selection, as well as in the Venice Days section, which will be opened by Lili Horvát’s My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról.

    OFFICIAL SELECTION:

    Competition:

    Company (Canada, Romania, Italy, USA, United Arab Emirates)
    Directed by Casey Affleck
    Produced by Image Nation Studios
    Coproduced by Spooky Pictures, Rabbits Black, Artists Equity, , Arcana Studio, Artemis Pictures, 3:33 Creative Productions

    Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)
    Directed by May el-Toukhy
    Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS
    Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond

    Open – Out of Competition:

    Film on Films:

    The Pervert’s Guide to Utopias (Ireland, UK, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Norway)
    Directed by Sophie Fiennes
    Produced by Keeper Pictures, P Guide Limited
    Coproduced by SPOK Films, The Film Kitchen, Mattima Films
    Supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, the Netherlands Film Fund & Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, Arktisk Film Norg, Fritt Ord, Creative Europe  MEDIA, BFI (British Film Institute) Doc Society Fund, UK Film Tax Credit, Field of Vision, VPRO (Netherlands), Radio Televizija Slovenija

    Orizzonti:

    Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Slovenia)
    Produced by Taurunum Film
    Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Meander Film, Staragara 
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, then Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Spotlight:

    Guria (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Norway, Turkey)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by Cineworx Filmproduktion, Tarantula Luxembourg, Art Fest, Stær Films, TatoFilm / Asteros Cinema
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), the Georgian Ministry of Culture Creative Georgia, Eurimages, Hubert Bals Fund, Luxembourg Film Fund (Film Fund Luxembourg), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Swiss Film Fund, Zurich Film Fund, Sørfond, Red Sea Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism

    Ground Floor / Földszint (Hungary, Italy)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz
    Produced by Proton Cinema (protoncinema.hu)
    Coproduced by All at Once

    I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Alina Șerban
    Produced by microFILM (microfilm.eu)
    Coproduced by 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions, Lemming Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), Eurimages, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Wallimage / Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel

    Venice Classics:

    Valerie and Her Week of Wonders / Valerie a týden divů, 1970
    Directed by Jaromil Jireš

    SIDEBAR SECTIONS:

    Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori):

    My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról (Hungary, Austria, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro), Opening film
    Directed by Lili Horvát
    Produced by Poste Restante
    Coproduced by Amour Fou, Paradise City, Obala Art Center, Parangal Film, Archer Gray
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Austrian Film Institute

    Balcanica (Italy, Serbia)
    Directed by Nicola Sorcinelli
    Produced by Nightswim and Wildside
    Coproduced by This and That Productions

    Click HERE to see the Official Selection and HERE for the Venice Days lineup.

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