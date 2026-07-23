FNE at Venice 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 83rd Venice Film Festival

They are distributed along the Official Selection, as well as in the Venice Days section, which will be opened by Lili Horvát’s My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról.
OFFICIAL SELECTION:
Competition:
Company (Canada, Romania, Italy, USA, United Arab Emirates)
Directed by Casey Affleck
Produced by Image Nation Studios
Coproduced by Spooky Pictures, Rabbits Black, Artists Equity, , Arcana Studio, Artemis Pictures, 3:33 Creative Productions
Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)
Directed by May el-Toukhy
Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS
Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond
Open – Out of Competition:
Film on Films:
The Pervert’s Guide to Utopias (Ireland, UK, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Norway)
Directed by Sophie Fiennes
Produced by Keeper Pictures, P Guide Limited
Coproduced by SPOK Films, The Film Kitchen, Mattima Films
Supported by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, the Netherlands Film Fund & Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film Studio, Arktisk Film Norg, Fritt Ord, Creative Europe MEDIA, BFI (British Film Institute) Doc Society Fund, UK Film Tax Credit, Field of Vision, VPRO (Netherlands), Radio Televizija Slovenija
Orizzonti:
Until the Day Ends / Do kraja dana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Slovenia)
Produced by Taurunum Film
Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Meander Film, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, then Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA
Spotlight:
Guria (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Norway, Turkey)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by Cineworx Filmproduktion, Tarantula Luxembourg, Art Fest, Stær Films, TatoFilm / Asteros Cinema
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC), the Georgian Ministry of Culture Creative Georgia, Eurimages, Hubert Bals Fund, Luxembourg Film Fund (Film Fund Luxembourg), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Swiss Film Fund, Zurich Film Fund, Sørfond, Red Sea Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism
Ground Floor / Földszint (Hungary, Italy)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema (protoncinema.hu)
Coproduced by All at Once
I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Alina Șerban
Produced by microFILM (microfilm.eu)
Coproduced by 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions, Lemming Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), Eurimages, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Wallimage / Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel
Venice Classics:
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders / Valerie a týden divů, 1970
Directed by Jaromil Jireš
SIDEBAR SECTIONS:
Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori):
My Notes on Mars / Jegyzeteim a Marsról (Hungary, Austria, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro), Opening film
Directed by Lili Horvát
Produced by Poste Restante
Coproduced by Amour Fou, Paradise City, Obala Art Center, Parangal Film, Archer Gray
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Austrian Film Institute
Balcanica (Italy, Serbia)
Directed by Nicola Sorcinelli
Produced by Nightswim and Wildside
Coproduced by This and That Productions
Click HERE to see the Official Selection and HERE for the Venice Days lineup.