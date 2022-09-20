FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Romania Selects Immaculate as Oscar Candidate

BUCHAREST: Immaculate / Imaculat, the debut feature by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, has been selected as Romania’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Inspired by her own experience, Monica Stan wrote a story about Daria, 18 and in love, whose boyfriend introduced her to heroin. Her boyfriend is sent to prison, and she checks into a rehab clinic to get clean. Daria vows to remain faithful to the boyfriend, but the men at the rehab clinic begin to clash over her, some wanting to look out for her, others wanting her for themselves.

The cast includes Ana Dumitrascu, Vasile Pavel, Cezar Grumazescu, Rares Andrici, Ilona Brezoianu and Bogdan Farcas.

The film was produced by Marcian Lazar through Axel Film. The project was supported by the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

The film had its world premiere in the Venice Days 2021, where it won the Lion of the Future Luigi De Laurentiis prize for Best Debut, as well as Best Screenplay.

Syndicado is handling the sales. Syndicado Inc. is the distributor in the USA and Follow Art Distribution is the Romanian distributor.