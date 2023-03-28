PRODUCTION: Radu Jude in Postproduction with Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World by Radu Jude

BUCHAREST: Golden Bear winner Radu Jude is currently in advanced postproduction with his feature film Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World aka A Case History. Athens-based Heretic Outreach is handling the sales of this coproduction between Romania, Luxembourg, France and Croatia.

“Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World (the title quotes an aphorism by Stanislaw Jerzy Lec) is a fragmentary film (part comedy, part road-film) about work, exploitation, death and the new gig economy. At the same time, it is dealing with the difficult problem of image production. All these are at the surface level, as they say, but the film only has this one level; it is a film of surfaces,” Radu Jude said in a statement.

“And it is a film which, in its structure and mise-en-scene, is even more amateurish than my last films. But this is not a problem, didn't Rivette praise Rossellini writing: Rossellini's films have more and more obviously become amateur films?”, the director told FNE.

Jude penned the script and is working with his usual team including the cinematographer Marius Panduru RSC and the editor Cătălin Cristuțiu, but his long time producer Ada Solomon is now only delegate producer.

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World is produced by Adrian Sitaru through the Romanian company 4Proof Film in coproduction with Adrien Chef and Paul Thiltges through Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg), Serge Lalou and Claire Dornoy through Les Films d’Ici (France), Ankica Jurić Tilić from the Croatian company Kinorama and Ada Solomon through her Romanian outlet microFILM.

The Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) are supporting the project. The budget has not been disclosed.

The film was shot from 28 August to 26 September 2022, during 22 shooting days.

The cast is led by Ilinca Manolache, Ovidiu Pîrșan and Nina Hoss, and it also includes Dorina Lazăr, Katia Pascariu and Sofia Nicolaescu.

Domestic Film will release the film in the Romanian cinemas.

Production Information:

Producer:

4Proof Film (Romania)

Coproducers:

Paul Thiltges Distributions (Luxembourg)

Les Films d’Ici (France)

Kinorama (Croatia)

microFILM (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Radu Jude

Scriptwriter: Radu Jude

DoP: Marius Panduru RSC

Editor: Cătălin Cristuțiu

Cast : Ilinca Manolache, Ovidiu Pîrșan, Nina Hoss, Dorina Lazăr, Katia Pascariu, Sofia Nicolaescu