PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Filip Kovačević Preps Sophomore Feature Children of the Gods

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Filip Kovačević is currently in preproduction with his sophomore feature Children of the Gods / Deca Bogova. The project was showcased at the Transilvania Pitch Stop Co-production Forum 2022.

In a large desert community that survived the collapse of a long-forgotten world, one sacred ritual prompts a young man to start questioning the beliefs of his people and to learn the truth about the Gods who destroyed the world of his ancestors.

Genre-wise, Children of the Gods / Deca Bogova has been described as “a sci-fi thriller set in a “believable, fully rounded dystopian world”, whereas in his statement for FNE Filip Kovačević has emphasised the following: “Children of the Gods combines the mythological, action and love story subgenres to tell an intriguing tale. It takes our main characters on a journey at the end of which they learn what happened to the forgotten 21st century they descended from. Overall, it is a story about our modern world that uses one plausible vision of its future to address the age old fear beneath all our anxieties: the fear of death.“

The script has been written by J. Daniel Shaffer, Vladimir Mančić, and Kovačević himself. At the moment, this Serbian feature is being produced by Vukota Antunović through Beef Production and Đorđe Stanković through Void Pictures. In the autumn of 2021 the project was supported by Film Center Serbia with 169,791 EUR / 20 m RSD.

The production of Children of the Gods is expected to start shooting in the autumn of 2023.

Filip Kovačević's debut feature Incarnation / Inkarnacija (2016, produced by Void Pictures) was sold by UK sales outfit Jinga Films to Japan, China, Taiwan, Scandinavia, Portugal, Mexico and the United Kingdom, among others.

Production Information:

Producers:

Beef Production (Serbia)

Void Pictures (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Filip Kovačević

Scriptwriters: J. Daniel Shaffe, Vladimir Mančić, Filip Kovačević