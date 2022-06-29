First Serbian Doc Released on Netflix

BELGRADE: Serbian long documentary The Long Road to War / Dugo putovanje u rat by Miloš Škundrić was released on Netflix on 28 June 2022. The first Serbian documentary released on Netflix will be available in 30 countries across Europe.

As reported by the producers, The Long Road to War is also the Serbian film with the largest distribution so far on this platform.

The film will be available in 30 European countries, accessible to an audience of nearly 70 million Netflix subscribers in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Great Britain.

The release date of the film, produced, scripted and directed by Miloš Škundrić, coincides with the anniversary of the Sarajevo assassination of Franz Ferdinand and his wife, which formally triggered the begining of WWI.

With the help of the world's most eminent historians and the use of film and documentary archival material from the Yugoslav Film Archive and 15 other world archives, this tense political thriller follows political events in Europe from the late 19th century to the July crisis of 1914, and talks about WWI, which had beeen planned and prepared years before the Sarajevo assassination.

The film features John C.G. Röhl, Hew Strachan, Georges-Henri Soutоu, Oleg Airapetov, Lothar Höbelt, Annika Mombauer, Dominic Lieven, Jean-Paul Bled, Alan Sked, Stig Förster and the late Dušan Bataković.

Miloš Vojnović is the documentary’s historical advisor. The film is narrated by Paul Moriarty.

Škundrić produced it through Belgrade-based Paradox Film. Film Center Serbia and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia supported the project, whose production took four years, from 2014 up to 2018.