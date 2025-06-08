08-06-2025

Inaugural Edition of Balkan Film Directing Festival to Kick Off in Belgrade

By
    Inaugural Edition of Balkan Film Directing Festival to Kick Off in Belgrade credit: Balkan Film Directing Festival

    BELGRADE: The first edition of the Balkan Film Directing Festival will be held 10 – 14 June 2025 in three venues in the very heart of the Serbian capital: the MTS Hall, Youth Hall Belgrade and Student Cultural Centre.

    The mission of the festival is to present Balkan creators from Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Greece, and Turkey to the world.

    The festival’s main awards bear the names of two significant auteurs: Živojin Žika Pavlović and Dušan Makavejev.

    The feature films have been grouped in three cathegories: Main Competition Programme / Balkan Rising (seven titles, selected by Darko Bajić), Mysteries of Film (eight films, selected by Uroš Tomić), and Back to the Genre / Balkan Midnight (six films, selected by Vinko Brešan).

    The programme also includes several masterclasses, among which is the one to be held by producer Pierre Spengler and guided by Ivan Karl, the director of Film Center Serbia.

    The festival is supported by the Republic of Serbia’s office for public and cultural diplomacy, Elektroprivreda Srbije, Film Center Serbia, MTS Dvorana, Dom omladine Beograda, and Yunus Emre Institut.

    Main Competition Programme:

    The Things You Kill (Turkey, France, Poland, Canada)
    Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures

    But What About Tomi? /És mi van Tomival? (Hungary)
    Directed by Attila Till
    Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup

    Everybody Calls Redjo / Site go vikaat Redjo (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Ibër Deari
    Produced by Manufaktura Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency 

    When Santa Claus Was a Communist  /  Ne skreći sa staze (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Emir Kapetanović
    Produced by DEPO
    Coproduced by Eurofilm, and Emote, in partnership with CKA Charlama, FTV and Cinema TV
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, the Government of Central Bosnian Canton, as well as the local community of the City of Bugojno

    Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)
    Directed by David Jovanović
    Produced by Pointless Films
    Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

    Buzzheart (Greece, USA)
    Directed by Dennis Iliadis

    Kontinental ’25 / Continental ’25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by Saga Film
    Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from Zoran Janković

    More in this category:« Winners of 2025 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival