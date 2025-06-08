Inaugural Edition of Balkan Film Directing Festival to Kick Off in Belgrade

The mission of the festival is to present Balkan creators from Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Greece, and Turkey to the world.

The festival’s main awards bear the names of two significant auteurs: Živojin Žika Pavlović and Dušan Makavejev.

The feature films have been grouped in three cathegories: Main Competition Programme / Balkan Rising (seven titles, selected by Darko Bajić), Mysteries of Film (eight films, selected by Uroš Tomić), and Back to the Genre / Balkan Midnight (six films, selected by Vinko Brešan).

The programme also includes several masterclasses, among which is the one to be held by producer Pierre Spengler and guided by Ivan Karl, the director of Film Center Serbia.

The festival is supported by the Republic of Serbia’s office for public and cultural diplomacy, Elektroprivreda Srbije, Film Center Serbia, MTS Dvorana, Dom omladine Beograda, and Yunus Emre Institut.

Main Competition Programme:

The Things You Kill (Turkey, France, Poland, Canada)

Produced by Fulgurance Films / Remora Films

Coproduced by Lava Films, Tell Tall Tale / Les Films Band with Pictures

But What About Tomi? /És mi van Tomival? (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Till

Produced by Laokoon Filmgroup

Everybody Calls Redjo / Site go vikaat Redjo (North Macedonia)

Directed by Ibër Deari

Produced by Manufaktura Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

When Santa Claus Was a Communist / Ne skreći sa staze (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Emir Kapetanović

Produced by DEPO

Coproduced by Eurofilm, and Emote, in partnership with CKA Charlama, FTV and Cinema TV

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, the Government of Central Bosnian Canton, as well as the local community of the City of Bugojno

Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)

Directed by David Jovanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

Buzzheart (Greece, USA)

Directed by Dennis Iliadis

Kontinental ’25 / Continental ’25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme