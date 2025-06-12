PRODUCTION: Danilo Bećković Shoots Serbian Biopic TV Drama Series Pupin

BELGRADE: The filming of the 10-episode biopic Pupin directed by Danilo Bećković is underway on various locations throughout Serbia, with an international cast. The Radio Television of Serbia is producing.

The series tells the story of the life and work of one of the most important Serbian scientists, patriots and philanthropists, Mihajlo Pupin. The story follows him from his native village of Idvor, through schooling in Pančevo and Prague, emigration to New York, education at Columbia University, to his inventions without which today's telecommunications and modern lifestyle would not exist.

Special emphasis in the series has been laid on Pupin's great and constant struggle for the freedom and progress of the Serbian people, and his organisational and financial assistance to the Kingdom of Serbia during World War I.

The script, based on a story by Danilo Bećković, has been written by Bećković himself, Dušan Bulić, Ivan Jovanović, Filip Vujošević, Grgur Strujić and Đorđe Milosavljević.

Dragan Mićanović is starring as (the adult) Mihajlo Pupin and the rest of the cast includes: Relja Štiglić (as young Pupin), Jovan Jovanović, Nika Rozman, Radivoje Raša Bukvić, Sara Cizelj and Sergej Trifunović, among others.

The public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia is producing, and the Serbian company Mali Budo is the line producer. Marko Paljić is the producer, whereas Ana Gobeljić is the line producer.

The shooting started on 23 April 2025 and is expected to complete by the end of July this year.

Some of the shooting locations are: Belgrade, Perlez, Belo Blato, Paraćin, Kupinovo, Čortanovci, Novi Sad and Petrovaradin, Sombor, and Frakaždin.

Production Information:

Producer:

RTS (Serbia)

Marko Paljić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Danilo Bećković

Scriptwriters: Danilo Bećković, Dušan Bulić, Ivan Jovanović, Filip Vujošević, Grgur Strujić, Đorđe Milosavljević (based on the story by Danilo Bećković)

DoP: Bojana Andrić, SAS

Editor: Aleksandar Popvić

Composer: Marko Kon

Costume designer: Nevena Milovanović

Production designer: Ana Milošević

Cast: Dragan Mićanović,Relja Štiglić, Jovan Jovanović, Nika Rozman, Radivoje Raša Bukvić, Sara Cizelj, Sergej Trifunović, Teodora Dragićević, Ljubomir Bandović, Dominik Čičak, Slaviša Čurović, Miša Samolov, Tihomir Stanić, Katarina Žutić, Dubravka Kovjanić, Nebojša Milovanović, Milica Vrzić, Filip Stankovski, Antonio Scarpa, Branko Tomović