PRODUCTION: Serbian Firefly Productions in Production with Second Season of TV Series Tycoon

BELGRADE: Firefly Productions is currently in production with the second season of the TV series Tycoon / Tajkun directed by Jelena Gavrilović and Ivan Stefanović. The first season premiered in March 2020 and it was the first TV series produced by Belgrade-based Firefly Productions.

The second season will again consist of 10 episodes and will continue the events from the previous season. Everything is ready for the merger of the companies headed by Vladan Simonović, Kosta Balaban and Dušan & Tijana Tadin. But everything goes wrong when the raft burns and Todor Balaban, Kosta's son, is seriously injured. It turns out that Mila, Vladan Simonović's daughter, was also involved in the fire. Trying to save his daughter, Vladan gets involved in the web of deadly intrigues and schemes of the tycoon elite.

Đorđe Milosavljević wrote the script in association with Boris Grgurović and Katarina Mitrović. Radan Popović is lensing again. Apart from working in Serbia, Popović is a frequent collaborator of Alexander Payne.

Dragan Bjelogrlić reprises the role of the leading character and the rest of the cast includes Teodora Dragićević, Nada Šargin, Dejan Aćimović, Marko Grabež, Jelena Đokić, Branislav Trifunović, Ana Stefanović Bilić and Mirko Vlahović, among others.

The season is yet again produced by Ivana Miković. The shooting is expected to wrap by mid-October 2022.

The first season was one of the most watched new Serbian TV series (with some of the episodes reaching 1.5 m spectators). It aired simultaneously in the prime time slots of the Radio Television of Serbia – RTS and on Superstar Channel. The first season was sold to all ex-Yugoslavia countries and it was aired in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro via Telekom.

Firefly Productions scored 19 nominations for its series at the 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival, as the Heart of Sarajevo Awards for TV series will be awarded this year in two categories: drama series and comedy.

Production Information:

Producer:

Firefly Productions (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Jelena Gavrilović, Ivan Stefanović

Scriptwriter: Đorđe Milosavljević (in association with Boris Grgurović and Katarina Mitrović)

DoP: Radan Popović

Production designer: Zorana Petrov

Costume designer: Ashok Murty

Cast: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Teodora Dragićević, Nada Šargin, Dejan Aćimović, Marko Grabež, Jelena Đokić, Branislav Trifunović, Ana Stefanović Bilić, Mirko Vlahović, Miloš Cvetković, Filip Radovanović, Milica Trifunović