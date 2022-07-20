AFIFS Announces New Award for Serbian Minority Coproductions at European FF Palić

BELGRADE: The Association of Serbian Film Festivals (AFIFS) has launched a new award for best Serbian minority coproduction at the 29th European Film Festival Palić ( EFF 16 – 22 July 2022). The award went to A Blue Flower / Plavi cvijet by Zrinko Ogresta, produced by Croatia’s Interfilm and coproduced by Serbia’s Zillion film .

The AFIFS award for best Serbian film was given to As Far As I Can Walk / Banović Strahinja by Stefan Arsenijević, a coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria and Lithuania, produced by Art & Popcorn in coproduction with Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers and Artbox.

The award ceremony took place at the Palić Summer Stage on 18 July 2022.

The awards of the Association of Serbian Film Festivals will also be given at the coming editions of other festivals which are already members of AFIFS: the Film Screenplay Festival in Vrnjačka Banja (for best screenplay), Film Encounters in Niš (for best actor / actress), the Leskovac International Festival LIFFE (for best director), the Author's Film Festival - FAF in Belgrade (for best production), the Šumadija International Film Festival in Kragujevac (for best editing) and the Slika u pokretu / Moving Picture Film Festival (for best cinematography).

At the festivals listed above, the juries will also give prizes for best minority coproductions in the mentioned categories.