FESTIVALS: Golden Tower of 2022 European Film Festival Palić Goes to Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N.

PALIĆ: The 29th edition of the European Film Festival Palić , which wrapped on the evening of 22 July 2022, awarded its top prize to the Romanian/French/Belgian/Swedish coproduction R.M.N. directed by Cristian Mungiu. Close by Lukas Dhont won the Audience Award.

The Tower of Palić Award for Best Director went to Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk for Pamfir, a coproduction between the Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland and Germany.

The Hungarian/German coproduction Gentle by László Csuja and Anna Nemes received a Special Mention.

WINNERS:

Main Competition Programme:

Best Film:

R.M.N. (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+, France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages

Tower of Palić Award for Best Director:

Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk for Pamfir (Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland, Germany)

Produced by Boson Film

Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est Film Fund

Special Mention:

Gentle (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes

Produced by Focus Fox

Coproduced by Komplizen Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, ZDF

International Film Critics Jury:

Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme:

Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o., MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Special Mention:

Fools / Głupcy (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski

Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis

Coproduced by MicroFILM, Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission

FIPRESCI Jury:

FIPRESCI Award:

Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)

Directed by Ulrich Seidl

Special Mention:

Pamfir (Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk

The Gorki List Audience Award:

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont