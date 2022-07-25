FESTIVALS: Golden Tower of 2022 European Film Festival Palić Goes to Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N.

The Tower of Palić Award for Best Director went to Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk for Pamfir, a coproduction between the Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland and Germany.
The Hungarian/German coproduction Gentle by László Csuja and Anna Nemes received a Special Mention.
WINNERS:
Main Competition Programme:
Best Film:
R.M.N. (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+, France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages
Tower of Palić Award for Best Director:
Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk for Pamfir (Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland, Germany)
Produced by Boson Film
Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est Film Fund
Special Mention:
Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
Produced by Focus Fox
Coproduced by Komplizen Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, ZDF
International Film Critics Jury:
Best Film in the Parallels and Encounters Programme:
Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Maksym Nakonechnyi
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o., MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Special Mention:
Fools / Głupcy (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski
Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
Coproduced by MicroFILM, Achtung Panda!
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission
FIPRESCI Jury:
FIPRESCI Award:
Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)
Directed by Ulrich Seidl
Special Mention:
Pamfir (Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk
The Gorki List Audience Award:
Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Lukas Dhont