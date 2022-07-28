Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević’s Debut Feature Have You Seen This Woman? to Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

Have You Seen This Woman by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević

BELGRADE: Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević’s debut feature Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli moju ženu? is set to have its world premiere in the upcoming edition of the Venice Film Festival in the Critics’ Week competition programme.

This Serbian/Croatian coproduction is the story of a middle-aged woman, who is trying to break out of her skin through three different lives.

Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević directed from their own script. The main role of the film is played by the Croatian actress Ksenija Marinković and the cast includes Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović and Ivana Vuković.

The film is produced by Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films in coproduction with the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and Croatia’s Dinaridi Film. The project was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

No world sales agent has been attached so far.

Production Information:

Producer:

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) (Serbia)

Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade (Serbia)

Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

Scriptwriters: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

DoPs: Aleksa Radunović, Marko Kažić, Milica Drinić

Editor: Olga Košarić

Music: Stipe Škokić (DJ Jock)

Sound designer: Luka Gamulin

Production designer: Iva Ilić, Milena Grošin

Costume designer: Kristina Savić

Make-up artists: Ana Bibić, Slađana Vujković

Visual effects supervisor: Vladan Đurić (Studio Primer)

Cast: Ksenija Marinković. Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović, Ivana Vuković, Miloš Timotijević, Isidora Minić, Alex Elektra