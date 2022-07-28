28-07-2022

Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević’s Debut Feature Have You Seen This Woman? to Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

    Have You Seen This Woman by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević

    BELGRADE: Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević’s debut feature Have You Seen This Woman? / Da li ste videli moju ženu? is set to have its world premiere in the upcoming edition of the Venice Film Festival in the Critics’ Week competition programme.

    This Serbian/Croatian coproduction is the story of a middle-aged woman, who is trying to break out of her skin through three different lives.

    Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević directed from their own script. The main role of the film is played by the Croatian actress Ksenija Marinković and the cast includes Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović and Ivana Vuković.

    The film is produced by Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films in coproduction with the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and Croatia’s Dinaridi Film. The project was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

    No world sales agent has been attached so far.

    Production Information:

    Producer:
    Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)

    Coproducers:
    Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) (Serbia)
    Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade (Serbia)
    Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

    Credits:
    Director: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
    Scriptwriters: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
    DoPs: Aleksa Radunović, Marko Kažić, Milica Drinić
    Editor: Olga Košarić
    Music: Stipe Škokić (DJ Jock)
    Sound designer: Luka Gamulin
    Production designer: Iva Ilić, Milena Grošin
    Costume designer: Kristina Savić
    Make-up artists: Ana Bibić, Slađana Vujković
    Visual effects supervisor: Vladan Đurić (Studio Primer)
    Cast: Ksenija Marinković. Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović, Ivana Vuković, Miloš Timotijević, Isidora Minić, Alex Elektra

