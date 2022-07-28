Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević’s Debut Feature Have You Seen This Woman? to Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2022

This Serbian/Croatian coproduction is the story of a middle-aged woman, who is trying to break out of her skin through three different lives.
Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević directed from their own script. The main role of the film is played by the Croatian actress Ksenija Marinković and the cast includes Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović and Ivana Vuković.
The film is produced by Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films in coproduction with the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and Croatia’s Dinaridi Film. The project was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.
No world sales agent has been attached so far.
Production Information:
Producer:
Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)
Coproducers:
Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) (Serbia)
Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade (Serbia)
Dinaridi Film (Croatia)
Credits:
Director: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
Scriptwriters: Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
DoPs: Aleksa Radunović, Marko Kažić, Milica Drinić
Editor: Olga Košarić
Music: Stipe Škokić (DJ Jock)
Sound designer: Luka Gamulin
Production designer: Iva Ilić, Milena Grošin
Costume designer: Kristina Savić
Make-up artists: Ana Bibić, Slađana Vujković
Visual effects supervisor: Vladan Đurić (Studio Primer)
Cast: Ksenija Marinković. Isidora Simijonović, Boris Isaković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Goran Bogdan, Jasna Đuričić, Radoje Čupić, Olga Odanović, Milica Mihajlović, Ivana Vuković, Miloš Timotijević, Isidora Minić, Alex Elektra