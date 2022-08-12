PRODUCTION: Stevan Filipović in Production with Sequel to Next to Me Hit

Next To Us by Stevan Filipović

BELGRADE: Serbian director Stevan Filipović is currently shooting his fourth feature film. Next to Us / Pored nas is a sequel to his high school hit Next to Me / Pored mene ( Hypnopolis ), which was awarded the International Programme Jury’s Folden Arena at the Pula Film Festival in 2015.

The plot is kept secret, but the film is announced as an action-adventure film written by Minja Bogavac together with Stevan Filipović.

The cast is led by Slaven Došlo, Nikola Glišić, Darko Ivić, Gorica Regodić, Milica Majkić and Isidora Simijonović.

Branislav Jević is the producer and executive producer, and Isidora Bulatović is also an executive producer through Belgrade-based Hypnopolis. The production has been granted approximately 266,000 EUR / 30 m RSD by Film Center Serbia in November 2018.

The shooting started at the beginning of August 2022 and is planned to wrap by the end of September 2022.

Next to Us is expected to hit Serbian cinemas around the beginning of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Hypnopolis (Serbia)

Branislav Jević

Credits:

Director: Stevan Filipović

Scriptwriters: Stevan Filipović, Minja Bogavac

DoP: Matej Milenković

Cast: Slaven Došlo, Nikola Glišić, Darko Ivić, Gorica Regodić, Milica Majkić, Isidora Simijonović