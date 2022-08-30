Serbian Director Mila Turajlić Completed New Doc Ciné-guerrillas: The Scenes From the Labudović Reels

BELGRADE: Following the major success of her previous documentary The Other Side of Everything / Druga strana svega (2017, Dribbling Pictures ), Mila Turajlić has completed a new documentary, Ciné-guerrillas: The Scenes From the Labudović Reels, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (8 – 18 September 2022).

Ciné-guerrillas: The Scenes From the Labudović Reels is the first half of the diptych Scenes from the Labudović Reels. The other half will have its world premiere later in the autumn of 2022, after which the Serbian audiences will have the opportunity to see both films together.

“Scenes from the Labudović Reels is structured as an archival 'road trip' revealing the film heritage of the Non-Aligned Movement. Created as a portrait but also a testament of Stevan Labudović, the cameraman of "Filmske novosti", who was in charge of accompanying the President of Yugoslavia, Josip Broz Tito, during his famous Journeys of Peace, the diptych analyses the role of the film image in the formation of the political vision of the Third World. Archival footage, which had not been used or edited, as well as the testimony of Labudović and his film comrades from the period of the Algerian Liberation War, lead us into the hidden background of the film image as an instrument of the anti-colonial struggle,” Mila Turajlić said in a statement for Film Center Serbia.

Mila Turajlić directed, scripted and lensed the film, which has been edited by Sylvie Gadmer and Anne Renardet. Emmy-winning composer Troy Herion is responsible for the score, which also uses the only song recorded by Myriam Makeba in Arabic.

Ciné-guerrillas: The Scenes From the Labudović Reels has been produced by Mila Turajlić through Serbia’s Poppy Pictures together with Carine Chichkowsky through France’s Survivance, with the participation of Croatia’s Restart and Montenegro’s Kino.

Mila Turajlić has been invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2021.

Production information:

Producers:

Poppy Pictures (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Survivance (France)

With the participation of:

Restart (Croatia)

Kino (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Mila Turajlić

Scriptwriter: Mila Turajlić

DoP: Mila Turajlić

Editors: Sylvie Gadmer, Anne Renardet

Original music: Troy Herion