PRODUCTION: Serbian Actress/Director Mirjana Karanović Shoots Sophomore Feature

BELGRADE: The acclaimed Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović started shooting her sophomore feature as a director on 29 August 2022. Mother Mara / Majka Mara is a coproduction between Serbia, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Switzerland.

The plot focuses on a successful businesswoman whose life is turned upside down by the sudden death of her only son. Through a relationship with a younger man, she tries to cope with the loss and find a way to move on.

Mirjana Karanović plays the main character and the cast includes Vučić Perović, Boris Isaković, Jasna Žalica and Jelena Ćuruvija.

Karanović is directing from the script she penned together with Maja Pelević and Ognjen Sviličić. Srđan Koljević collaborated on the script, which is based on some elements from a theatre play written by Tanja Šljivar.

Snežana van Houwelingen is producing through Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Paul Thiltges and Adrien Chef through Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Distribution, Vladimir Bulajić through Slovenia’s December, Nemanja Bečanović through Montenegro’s VHS, Damir Ibrahimović through Bosnian Deblokada, and Andrea Štaka through Switzerland’s Oko Film.

The project has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, as well as by MEDIA Creative Europe and Eurimages.

The shooting is expected to wrap in the Serbian capital by mid-October 2022 and the postproduction has been planned to take place in Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Mirjana Karanović’s directorial debut feature A Good Wife / Dobra žena, produced by This and That Productions and coproduced by Deblokada, Nukleus Film and Cineplanet, had its world premiere in the World Cinema section of the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

Production Information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Paul Thiltges Distribution (Luxembourg)

December (Slovenia)

VHS (Montenegro)

Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Oko Film (Switzerland)

Credits:

Director: Mirjana Karanović

Scriptwriters: Mirjana Karanović, Maja Pelević, Ognjen Sviličić, Srđan Koljević

DoP: Igor Marović

Production designer: Dragana Baćović

Costume designers: Mirjana Karanović, Vučić Perović, Boris Isaković, Jasna Žalica, Jelena Ćuruvija

Cast: Mirjana Karanović, Vučić Perović, Boris Isaković, Jasna Žalica, Jelena Ćuruvija